3 new and stunning rooftop patios in Toronto to check out this summer

Summer weather, cold drinks, and tasty food make the perfect recipe for a fun day on a rooftop patio. Thankfully, Toronto has some new spots to checkout.

Looking to capture the next best pic for your Instagram or simply in search of your next go-to spot? Look no further.

Here are a few new rooftop patios you have to explore this summer in Toronto.

Valerie

Watch the sunset and enjoy the beautiful Toronto waterfront. Drink some cocktails and explore two floors of Hotel X’s newest space, Valerie. Its menu features Japanese-inspired plates and light eats, new-style sashimi, rolls, and nigiri from the sushi bar.

Address: 111 Princes’ Boulevard

Phone: 647-260-8298

Instagram | Website

The Roof at SOCO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Roof at SOCO (@theroofsoco)

The Roof at SOCO is located on the fourth floor of Delta Toronto and is now open for the summer season. Whether you’re there for happy hour or for a night out, this relaxed and open space offers some of the best views — picture perfect. The drink menu also includes mimosa buckets to share amongst you and your friends and even beer buckets. There is also a list of signature cocktails to cool off this summer.

Address: 75 Lower Simcoe Street

Instagram | Website

El Patio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Patio (@elpatioleslieville)

El Patio is the city’s newest getaway for the summer, offering refreshing drinks and delicious fried chicken. The outdoor space is reminiscent of a coastal oasis — a completely different vibe in comparison to where its located. Patio goers can find this hidden rooftop on the second floor of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Leslieville.

Address: 1130 Queen Street East

Instagram