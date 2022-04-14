10 of the must-try fish and chips spots in Toronto

Batter up, Toronto. Craving a classic fish fry with chips, tartar sauce and slaw? Here are some of the best spots for fish and chips in the city.

The freshest, the tastiest, and the most fulfilling fish spots can be found in the city.

Some of these eateries have been around for longer than some of us have, so that must mean they know what they’re doing.

Need some fishy inspo? Here’s where to find all the best fish and chips (and vinegar) in Toronto.

Harbord Fish & Chips

This gem in Harbord Village is a favourite among the locals. Those who frequent the spot love to slide into the picnic tables on a sunny day to unwrap their newspaper-wrapped crispy battered fish and fries.

Address: 147 Harbord Street

Phone: 416-925-2225

Website | Facebook

Buster’s Sea Cove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busters Sea Cove (@bustersseacove)

The St. Lawrence Market’s fishmonger turned lunch counter now boasts locations dotting Toronto’s downtown area and a food truck! On the menu, find an abundance of seafare, including classic halibut, haddock, and various other battered and fried seafood with golden chips.

Address: St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front Street East

Phone: 416-369-9048

Website | Instagram

Sea Witch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Witch (@seawitchfc)

Let this St. Clair West chippy bewitch you with its Ocean Wise menu. The selection includes everything from haddock and halibut to trout, cod, and pickerel, beautifully battered and fried to a golden crisp.

Address: 636 St. Clair Avenue West

Phone: 647-349-4824

Website | Instagram

Hooky’s Fish & Chips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hooky’s Fish and Chips (@hookystoronto)

Across from Trinity Bellwoods, Hooky’s (formerly Chippy’s) slings a line up of halibut, haddock, and cod along with prawns, calamari, scallops, and the occasional deep-fried soft shell crab special. The mushy peas and hot curry that accompany your fries are just gravy on top of it all.

Address: 893 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-866-7474

Instagram

Fresco’s Fish & Chips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dine In. Take Out. Delivery (@frescosfishandchips)



This fish’ n chip outpost in Kensington Market offers plenty of fish to choose from. Haddock, halibut, cod, and salmon are all on the menu, along with exceptional sides like killer poutine and deep-fried pickles.

Address: 201 Augusta Avenue

Phone: 416-546-4557

Website | Instagram

Len Duckworth’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ki Nam (@its_gettin_chili) on Mar 22, 2019 at 4:13pm PDT



Since 1930 this stalwart near Main Street Station has been dishing up battered fish and seafood specialties with hand-cut fries, slaw, and slices of pie.

Address: 2638 Danforth Avenue

Phone: 416-699-5865

Website | Facebook

Off The Hook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Off The Hook (@offthehookfishbar)

With a full bar, broad seafood-focused menu, and quirky, eclectic decor, this proper sit-down restaurant in Riverdale is positively date-worthy. Of course, they do take out too, so if you want your three-fish-in-a-basket to go, they’ll have it ready for you.

Address: 749 Broadview Avenue

Phone: 416-465-4356

Website | Instagram

Old Yorke Fish & Chips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olde Yorke Fish & Chips (@oldeyorke)



British ex-pats have owned this Leaside chippy since 1992, though they had been perfecting their craft as far back as 1969 in England. Not only can you get a proper fry up at this joint, but they also offer mushy peas on the side.

Address: 96 Laird Drive

Phone: 416-696-9670

Website | Facebook

High Street Fish & Chips

Great Scott! This North York establishment serves everything from fish and chips to steak and kidney pie, mushy peas, and tattie scones. Sticky toffee pudding for dessert and Irn Bru will surely seal the deal for home-sick Scotts.

Address: 55 Underhill Drive

Phone: 416-510-8905

Facebook

Kingsway Fish and Chips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingsway Fish And Chips (@kingswayfishandchips)

Since 1958, this family-run and owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fish and chips in the Kingsway community. They pride themselves on offering “the highest standards of quality and care” and selecting the freshest halibut for your fishy needs.

Address: 3060 Bloor Street West

Phone: 416-233-3355

Website | Instagram