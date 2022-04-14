10 of the must-try fish and chips spots in Toronto
Batter up, Toronto. Craving a classic fish fry with chips, tartar sauce and slaw? Here are some of the best spots for fish and chips in the city.
The freshest, the tastiest, and the most fulfilling fish spots can be found in the city.
Some of these eateries have been around for longer than some of us have, so that must mean they know what they’re doing.
Need some fishy inspo? Here’s where to find all the best fish and chips (and vinegar) in Toronto.
Harbord Fish & Chips
This gem in Harbord Village is a favourite among the locals. Those who frequent the spot love to slide into the picnic tables on a sunny day to unwrap their newspaper-wrapped crispy battered fish and fries.
Address: 147 Harbord Street
Phone: 416-925-2225
Buster’s Sea Cove
The St. Lawrence Market’s fishmonger turned lunch counter now boasts locations dotting Toronto’s downtown area and a food truck! On the menu, find an abundance of seafare, including classic halibut, haddock, and various other battered and fried seafood with golden chips.
Address: St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front Street East
Phone: 416-369-9048
Sea Witch
Let this St. Clair West chippy bewitch you with its Ocean Wise menu. The selection includes everything from haddock and halibut to trout, cod, and pickerel, beautifully battered and fried to a golden crisp.
Address: 636 St. Clair Avenue West
Phone: 647-349-4824
Hooky’s Fish & Chips
Across from Trinity Bellwoods, Hooky’s (formerly Chippy’s) slings a line up of halibut, haddock, and cod along with prawns, calamari, scallops, and the occasional deep-fried soft shell crab special. The mushy peas and hot curry that accompany your fries are just gravy on top of it all.
Address: 893 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-866-7474
Fresco’s Fish & Chips
This fish’ n chip outpost in Kensington Market offers plenty of fish to choose from. Haddock, halibut, cod, and salmon are all on the menu, along with exceptional sides like killer poutine and deep-fried pickles.
Address: 201 Augusta Avenue
Phone: 416-546-4557
Len Duckworth’s
Since 1930 this stalwart near Main Street Station has been dishing up battered fish and seafood specialties with hand-cut fries, slaw, and slices of pie.
Address: 2638 Danforth Avenue
Phone: 416-699-5865
Off The Hook
With a full bar, broad seafood-focused menu, and quirky, eclectic decor, this proper sit-down restaurant in Riverdale is positively date-worthy. Of course, they do take out too, so if you want your three-fish-in-a-basket to go, they’ll have it ready for you.
Address: 749 Broadview Avenue
Phone: 416-465-4356
Old Yorke Fish & Chips
British ex-pats have owned this Leaside chippy since 1992, though they had been perfecting their craft as far back as 1969 in England. Not only can you get a proper fry up at this joint, but they also offer mushy peas on the side.
Address: 96 Laird Drive
Phone: 416-696-9670
High Street Fish & Chips
Great Scott! This North York establishment serves everything from fish and chips to steak and kidney pie, mushy peas, and tattie scones. Sticky toffee pudding for dessert and Irn Bru will surely seal the deal for home-sick Scotts.
Address: 55 Underhill Drive
Phone: 416-510-8905
Kingsway Fish and Chips
Since 1958, this family-run and owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fish and chips in the Kingsway community. They pride themselves on offering “the highest standards of quality and care” and selecting the freshest halibut for your fishy needs.
Address: 3060 Bloor Street West
Phone: 416-233-3355