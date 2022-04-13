Calling all lovers of plant-based eats! Odd Burger has announced it will be opening several new locations in the GTA.

The popular Canadian vegan fast-food chain confirmed that three new locations are slated to open in and around Toronto.

150 Taunton Road, Whitby (Spring 2022)

9055 Airport Road, Brampton (Fall 2022)

731 Broadview Avenue, Toronto (opening 2022)

“These new locations are a great addition to the GTA and to continuing our presence in Southwestern Ontario,” said James McInnes, Odd Burger co-founder and CEO.

“As we begin expanding throughout North America to become a global brand, we are still seeing tremendous demand locally, and the potential for expansion into new communities here.”

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

The brand currently operates six locations in Ontario, and there are stores in other provinces on the way.

Last month Odd Burger announced it had signed a franchise deal for 36 restaurant locations to open in BC and Alberta over the next seven years.