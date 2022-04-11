Toronto, Farm Boy is not done with you yet! The Canadian grocer will be opening one more location north of the city.

A date has yet to be set, but Farm Boy will be opening its next storefront at 81 St. Clair Avenue East in Fall 2022.

The new location will take over the now-closed Sobey’s Urban Fresh location based on the address

You might also like: Wendy's Canada unveils nine new breakfast items

Eataly Toronto to host its biggest event yet this spring

Summerlicious is coming to serve the best eats in Toronto this summer

According to the grocer, they currently have 44 stores across Ontario, with 8 in Toronto and more in development.

More details surrounding its opening have yet to be announced.