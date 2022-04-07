Toronto Blue Jays officially announce Opening Day roster

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially announced their Opening Day roster for the 2022 season.
Coming off a 91-win season where they fell just one game short of a playoff spot in a stacked American League East Division, the Blue Jays are set to return to action this Friday when they host the Texas Rangers on Opening Day.
Jose Berrios will serve as Toronto’s starting pitcher tomorrow, with offseason signing Kevin Gausman likely to make his Jays debut this Saturday.
Other newcomers include Yusei Kikuchi, Yimi Garica, Zack Collins, Matt Chapman, and Gosuke Katoh.
It’s set to be a mega-competitive division again, with Fangraphs.com actually projecting four separate teams in the AL East all end up with 88 wins.
While changes are inevitable throughout the course of the season, here are the 28 players that will make up this year’s Jays Opening Day roster:
Starting pitchers
- Jose Berrios, RHP
- Kevin Gausman, RHP
- Yusei Kikuchi, RHP
- Alek Manoah RHP
- Hyun Jin Ryu LHP
Bullpen:
- Adam Cimber, RHP
- Yimi Garcia, RHP
- Tim Mayza, LHP
- Julian Merryweather, RHP
- David Phelps, RHP
- Trevor Richards, RHP
- Jordan Romano, RHP
- Tayler Saucedo, LHP
- Ross Stripling, RHP
- Trent Thornton, RHP
Catchers:
- Zack Collins
- Danny Jansen
- Alejandro Kirk
Infielders:
- Bo Bichette
- Cavan Biggio
- Matt Chapman
- Santiago Espinal
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- Gosuke Katoh
Outfielders:
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- Teoscar Hernandez
- George Springer
- Raimel Tapia
