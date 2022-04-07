Toronto Blue Jays officially announce Opening Day roster

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially announced their Opening Day roster for the 2022 season.

Coming off a 91-win season where they fell just one game short of a playoff spot in a stacked American League East Division, the Blue Jays are set to return to action this Friday when they host the Texas Rangers on Opening Day.

Jose Berrios will serve as Toronto’s starting pitcher tomorrow, with offseason signing Kevin Gausman likely to make his Jays debut this Saturday.

Other newcomers include Yusei Kikuchi, Yimi Garica, Zack Collins, Matt Chapman, and Gosuke Katoh.

It’s set to be a mega-competitive division again, with Fangraphs.com actually projecting four separate teams in the AL East all end up with 88 wins.

While changes are inevitable throughout the course of the season, here are the 28 players that will make up this year’s Jays Opening Day roster:

Starting pitchers

Jose Berrios, RHP

Kevin Gausman, RHP

Yusei Kikuchi, RHP

Alek Manoah RHP

Hyun Jin Ryu LHP



Bullpen:

Adam Cimber, RHP

Yimi Garcia, RHP

Tim Mayza, LHP

Julian Merryweather, RHP

David Phelps, RHP

Trevor Richards, RHP

Jordan Romano, RHP

Tayler Saucedo, LHP

Ross Stripling, RHP

Trent Thornton, RHP

Catchers:

Zack Collins

Danny J ansen

Alejandro Kirk

Infielders:

Bo Bichette

Cavan Biggio

Matt Chapman

Santiago Espinal

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Gosuke Katoh

Outfielders:

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Teoscar Hernandez

George Springer

Raimel Tapia