8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: September 16 to 18

You won’t be short of options if you’re looking to make plans in Toronto this weekend.

Lace up your skates at a Barbie-inspired rooftop skating event, enjoy tea and scones during the screening of Marie Antoinette, then see the dazzling installations at a new lights festival in Mississauga.

When it comes to food in the city, make sure to try the delicious options during Mexican Independence Day as well as pierogies at the Roncesvalles Polish Festival.

What: Head to Garrison Commons for a weekend of music, dance, craft, and food. Expect performances by international artists like La Chica, Funk Lion, Moneka Arabic Jazz, Pantayo, and more. There’s also a beer garden so you can kick back and enjoy the music with a refreshing drink.

When: September 16 to 18

Time: Friday, 6:30 pm; Saturday, 1 pm; Sunday, 1 pm

Where: Fort York Garrison Commons — 100 Garrison Road

Price: Free

What: The MBA Tour is back in-person! Next stop? Toronto! Meet admissions decision-makers from top business schools like Harvard, Columbia, Toronto Rotman, University of British Columbia, McGill, Ivey Business School, HEC Montréal, and more than 20 more. One day only!

When: September 17

Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm

Where: The Westin Harbour Castle — 1 Harbour Square, Toronto

Price: Free. Reservations required.

What: High Tea Cinema is back and this time, Fox Theatre is screening Sophia Coppola’s 2006 film Marie Antoinette starring Kirsten Dunst. Enjoy this visual treat with a real treat: tea from Pippins Tea and scones from Gerrard Street Bakery.

When: September 18

Time: 1:15 pm

Where: Fox Theatre — 2236 Queen Street East

Price: $19; $16 for members; $6 for film circle

What: Experience the magical world of Illumi Mississauga, a dazzling festival of lights featuring some of the most Instagram-worthy installations. There’s the Kid’s Paradise, The Tunnel of Love, and The Europa Place, which features a brightly lit carousel. Don’t forget to check out the Magic Lanterns and the Cavalia Horses!

When: September 14

Where: 7174 Derrycrest Drive, Mississauga

Price: Starting from $9.98

What: Inspired by the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Suso Skate Co. is hosting a Barbie-core skate night. So put on your brightest leotard, lace up your skates, and enjoy tracks by DJ Elise Purdon.

When: September 16

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Parkade rooftop, CF Shops at Don Mills

Price: Check here for information

What: Nathan Phillips Square will be transformed into a colourful festival during the Mexican Independence Day 2022 Celebration. The weekend-long event will feature traditional dancers, mariachis, family activities, vendors, contests, and Mexican music. Food vendors include Rebozos, El Trompo Movil, El Sazon Mexicano, and more. Early registration is required onsite.

When: September 17

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Nathan Phillips Square — 100 Queen Street West

What: There’s going to be food and live entertainment during the Redpath Waterfront Festival. The weekend-long event is back after two years with loads of photo ops with Theodore Tugboat and Parks Canada’s inflatable beaver. Dance to music by Ari Hicks and Zenesoul, and order lobster rolls, BeaverTails, and whipped cheesecake from various food trucks.

When: September 17 to 18

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: HTO Park and Sugar Beach

Price: Free

What: Enjoy pierogies and polka performances during the Roncesvalles Polish Festival at Roncesvalles Avenue. The event returns after two years and celebrates the unique heritage of the neighbourhood with local artists, musicians, and loads of family-friendly activities.

When: September 17 to 18

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Roncesvalles Avenue