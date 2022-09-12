This all-Canadian festival will see 100% of proceeds go to Residential School System awareness

There’s nothing better than when you can support a worthy cause while having a good time — and that’s exactly what this year’s Forever Fest offers.

The three-day event will kick off on Friday, September 30 — Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — and feature artists like Wolf Saga, Train Wreck, Coleman Hell, Shania Twin, and an all-Canadian lineup of food and drinks vendors.

Forever Fest organizers are bringing people back together through taste, sound, and education. And it’s on, come rain or shine — that’s the Canadian way.

For a worthy cause

And, best of all, 100% of net proceeds raised through the festival will be donated to the Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) — the national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that works hard to raise awareness about the historical and contemporary impacts on Indigenous Peoples caused by Residential and Day Schools, to address racism and discrimination, and to build a brighter future in Canada.

Plus, for the month of September, festival organizers have launched a 50/50 draw to raise money for LHF that will contribute to cultural reclamation workshops for survivors and educational materials for Canadians.

Forever Fest is a celebration of the tremendous work done by LHF, so it’s fitting that the festival’s opening day is on September 30, the day set aside to honour lost Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children and Survivors of Residential Schools, their families, and communities. The day is a public commemoration of the tragic and painful history that aims to educate Canadians about the ongoing impacts of Residential Schools and is a vital component of righting past wrongs.

In addition to supporting the LHF, Forever Fest’s goal is to support and celebrate local businesses as they continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

The festival will run until Sunday, October 2, and be filled with educational activities as well as food, drinks, and of course, live music from Indigenous artists.

What to expect at the festival

Festival goers can expect to try beer, wine, and spirits all from local Canadian brewers and distillers, and eats from some of Toronto’s top restaurants and food trucks, including Radical Road Brewing, Left Field Brewery, Saulter Street Brewery, Eastbound Brewing Company, United Craft, Oyster Boy, Smoke’s Poutinerie, Lowlands Fire Foods, and more.

There’ll also be educational tools provided by LHF which has the mission to educate and create awareness and understanding of the impacts on seven generations of the Indigenous community, including the post-traumatic stress disorders that many First Nations, Inuit, and Métis continue to experience.

The organization is helping organize Forever Fest and will display an exhibition about Indigenous history and the impacts of Residential Schools with materials that attendees can take home. Also on display will be information about community initiatives they have planned that help support reconciliation in Canada by building empathy and understanding and fostering better relationships with Indigenous Peoples.

And, since this is a festival, after all — live music by independent artists in the genres of Indigenous, electro-pop, and alternative rock will fill the grounds.

Friday, September 30 will feature Wolf Saga, a one-man electropop ensemble and award-winning Canadian artist from London, Ontario. He holds several accolades from the likes of Jack Richardson Music Awards to being a 2018 JUNO Masterclass finalist. His musical style offers a modern and mature take on the affable hits of the 2010s from the likes of MGMT, Daft Punk, Justice, and Boyz Noize. His performance will close out the opening day of Forever Fest 2022 which falls on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Saturday, October 1 will showcase one of our country’s fastest-growing artists, Coleman Hell — a four-time platinum Canadian artist who has also hit gold status in the US, and 150 million streams on Spotify with his massive hit single “2 Heads.”

On the final day of Forever Fest 2022, there will be plenty of fun entertainment for the whole family. This includes TRAINWRECK, a high-energy, 10-piece party band based in Toronto’s East End, guaranteed to get people dancing with its eclectic mix of rock, pop and soul covers, and funky originals. There will also be a performance by Shania Twin (yes, you read that right) — North America’s top Shania Twain tribute artist.

Ready to eat, drink, dance, and learn all while supporting Canadian artists, vendors, and a worthy cause? Us too. To learn more about this year’s Forever Fest and to purchase your tickets, head to foreverfest.ca.

To learn more about the Legacy of Hope Foundation, visit legacyofhope.ca.

To enter the 50/50 draw, click here (tickets cost $10 for three, $20 for 10, and $50 for 50 and the winner — who must reside in Ontario — will be drawn on October 2, winning half the final amount raised).

When: September 30 to October 2, 2022

Where: Maple Leaf Forever Park, 62 Laing Street

How: Tickets available here