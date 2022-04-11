8 fantastic things to do in Toronto: April 11 to 17

It’s another jam-packed week!

Speaking of jam, you won’t want to miss the Fantastic Beasts-themed bakery pop-up available for only days. If that is not enough, there’s more magic in store at the Cirque du Soleil show at Ontario Place this week.

Also, check out a comedy sketch, a concert, and a fairytale that offers viewers a dark and truly immersive experience.

What: Treat yourself to goodies at the world-exclusive Fantastic Beasts-themed pop-up. Owned by Muggle Jacob Kowalski, Kowalski Quality Baked Goods is the spot for “magical snacks and fanciful confections.” The pop-up will feature photo ops and a chance to win giveaways. There’s complimentary chocolate frogs while supplies last. Don’t forget to dress up as your favourite wizard!

When: April 12 to 13

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Where: The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, 1162 Queen St West, Toronto

What: Prepare to be amazed at Cirque du Soleil’s “Kurious: Cabinet of Curiosities.” Expect gravity-defying stunts, stunning sets, and incredible costumes. The performance will be held under the iconic big top at Ontario Place.

When: April 14 to July 17

Time: Varies

Where: Under the Big Top, Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard

Price: $80

What: British singer-songwriter Mika will be performing at History for one night only. The Brit Award-winning artist burst into the international music scene in 2007 with hits like “Grace Kelly” and “Love Today.”

When: April 13

Time: 7 pm

Where: History, 1663 Queen Street East

Price: From $64.50

What: Doggos Events are back with a fun-filled night at Toronto’s Love Child Social House. Doggos After Dark lets you dance the night away with pup. Sip on dog-themed drinks like ‘Ruff Day’ and ‘Gin & Terrier’ or treat your furry friend to “Doggo Service” with a puppuccino – whipped cream dusted with gold flakes. Buy your ticket here.

When: April 13

Time: 7 pm to 11 pm

Where: Love Child Social House, 69 Bathurst Street

Price: General $20, VIP $40

What: It’s an evening of nostalgia at the Roy Thomson Hall during TSO Totally ’80s. Conductor Stuart Chafetz will lead the orchestra and vocalists during performances of the MTV Generation’s “raddest hits” like “Addicted to Love” and “The Final Countdown.” Legwarmers optional.

When: April 12

Time: 8 pm

Where: Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street

Price: From $62

What: “I AM HERE: Home Movies and Everyday Masterpieces” explores how we document everyday life from the earliest cave paintings to TikTok. Using lost-and-found home movies from the renowned Prelinger Archives and artwork by Patti Smith and David Hockney, get a sense of daily life from different time periods from photos, letters, TV shows, and grocery lists.

When: April 16

Time: Varies

Where: AGO, 317 Dundas Street West

Price: Adult $25, visitors ages 18 to 25 enter for free

What: Made up of a team of talented artists, Don Valley Girls is “a mashup of Somali/Korean/Palestinian/ Pakistani Canadian perspectives from women and non-binary folks who are lamented by the fact they’ve aged out of being the Main Character.”

When: April 15 until 24

Time: 8:30 pm, Sundays 2 pm

Where: The Theatre Centre, BMO Incubator for Live Arts, 1115 Queen Street West

Price: Pay what you can afford from $10 to $30

What: “A Grimm Night” is a dark fairytale produced by Transcen|Dance Project. The immersive production draws the audience into a twisted and magical world. Artists may interact or make physical contact with the audience so wrist bands are available for those comfortable with interaction.

When: April 14 to 17

Time: April 14 and 16 at 7:00 pm, April 17 at 7:30 pm

Where: The Great Hall, 1087 Queen Street West

Price: General admission $73.45, VIP $107.35, opening night $113