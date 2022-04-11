8 fantastic things to do in Toronto: April 11 to 17
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
It’s another jam-packed week!
Speaking of jam, you won’t want to miss the Fantastic Beasts-themed bakery pop-up available for only days. If that is not enough, there’s more magic in store at the Cirque du Soleil show at Ontario Place this week.
Also, check out a comedy sketch, a concert, and a fairytale that offers viewers a dark and truly immersive experience.
Go to a “fantastic” Muggle-owned bakery
View this post on Instagram
What: Treat yourself to goodies at the world-exclusive Fantastic Beasts-themed pop-up. Owned by Muggle Jacob Kowalski, Kowalski Quality Baked Goods is the spot for “magical snacks and fanciful confections.” The pop-up will feature photo ops and a chance to win giveaways. There’s complimentary chocolate frogs while supplies last. Don’t forget to dress up as your favourite wizard!
When: April 12 to 13
Time: 10 am to 7 pm
Where: The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, 1162 Queen St West, Toronto
Go to the circus
View this post on Instagram
What: Prepare to be amazed at Cirque du Soleil’s “Kurious: Cabinet of Curiosities.” Expect gravity-defying stunts, stunning sets, and incredible costumes. The performance will be held under the iconic big top at Ontario Place.
When: April 14 to July 17
Time: Varies
Where: Under the Big Top, Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard
Price: $80
- You might also like:
- Third Tuesday Nights are back at the ROM starting this month
- An upcoming Princess Diana exhibit at Casa Loma offers a unique take on royal life
- Oh my god, they're back again: Backstreet Boys coming to eight Canadian cities this summer
Go to a Mika concert
View this post on Instagram
What: British singer-songwriter Mika will be performing at History for one night only. The Brit Award-winning artist burst into the international music scene in 2007 with hits like “Grace Kelly” and “Love Today.”
When: April 13
Time: 7 pm
Where: History, 1663 Queen Street East
Price: From $64.50
Hit the club with your furry friend
View this post on Instagram
What: Doggos Events are back with a fun-filled night at Toronto’s Love Child Social House. Doggos After Dark lets you dance the night away with pup. Sip on dog-themed drinks like ‘Ruff Day’ and ‘Gin & Terrier’ or treat your furry friend to “Doggo Service” with a puppuccino – whipped cream dusted with gold flakes. Buy your ticket here.
When: April 13
Time: 7 pm to 11 pm
Where: Love Child Social House, 69 Bathurst Street
Price: General $20, VIP $40
Listen to a live performance of your favourite ’80s songs
View this post on Instagram
What: It’s an evening of nostalgia at the Roy Thomson Hall during TSO Totally ’80s. Conductor Stuart Chafetz will lead the orchestra and vocalists during performances of the MTV Generation’s “raddest hits” like “Addicted to Love” and “The Final Countdown.” Legwarmers optional.
When: April 12
Time: 8 pm
Where: Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street
Price: From $62
Check out a brand new exhibit
View this post on Instagram
What: “I AM HERE: Home Movies and Everyday Masterpieces” explores how we document everyday life from the earliest cave paintings to TikTok. Using lost-and-found home movies from the renowned Prelinger Archives and artwork by Patti Smith and David Hockney, get a sense of daily life from different time periods from photos, letters, TV shows, and grocery lists.
When: April 16
Time: Varies
Where: AGO, 317 Dundas Street West
Price: Adult $25, visitors ages 18 to 25 enter for free
See a comedy sketch
View this post on Instagram
What: Made up of a team of talented artists, Don Valley Girls is “a mashup of Somali/Korean/Palestinian/
When: April 15 until 24
Time: 8:30 pm, Sundays 2 pm
Where: The Theatre Centre, BMO Incubator for Live Arts, 1115 Queen Street West
Price: Pay what you can afford from $10 to $30
Watch a play
View this post on Instagram
What: “A Grimm Night” is a dark fairytale produced by Transcen|Dance Project. The immersive production draws the audience into a twisted and magical world. Artists may interact or make physical contact with the audience so wrist bands are available for those comfortable with interaction.
When: April 14 to 17
Time: April 14 and 16 at 7:00 pm, April 17 at 7:30 pm
Where: The Great Hall, 1087 Queen Street West
Price: General admission $73.45, VIP $107.35, opening night $113