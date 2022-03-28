Toronto’s OEB Breakfast Co. has finally opened its doors in Liberty Village, offering an extensive list of breakfast and brunch options.

Whether it’s your first meal of the day or you’re looking for a new brunch spot to enjoy with your friends, OEB Breakfast Co. at 125 East Liberty Street serves a little bit of everything from classic breakfast dishes to fusion eats both savoury and sweet.

“Our morning meals deserve the same chef-inspired artistry and passion that Torontonians have come to expect from a dining experience,” said Mauro Martina, founder and head chef.

“We’re bringing innovation to the breakfast table with creations that will change our guests’ perception of what breakfast can be.”

If you’re looking for something light and shareable, OEB serves some mouthwatering chilaquiles which are made up of duck fat fried corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, feta cheese, avocado, tomato, cilantro crema, red pickled onions, fried pinto beans, and sunny side eggs.

Besides shareable items, OEB’s menu features breakfast poutines, sandwiches, scram-blettes, and even eggs benedict aka Benny’s.

Try the Truffled Squash Benny’s, made with braised butternut squash, truffle mushrooms, and a side of either gluten-free potatoes or arugula mix.

Now for those with a sweet tooth, go for the “Not So Boring Brioche French Toast.” It’s a Sri Lankan cinnamon and orange blossom spiced French toast, served with a side of Quebec maple syrup and berries for a few extra bucks.

Sprinkled with icing sugar, you can’t go wrong with that! The new Toronto location doesn’t lack when it comes to satisfying and fulfilling breakfast eats.

Brunch isn’t complete without a fresh glass of prosecco and a dash of orange juice, or the other way around. Mimosas are offered with four different juice options, orange pineapple, grapefruit, and mango, and other drink options like beermosas and rummosas.

Convenient enough for brunch days, there is a bar for brunchtime cocktails and an outdoor patio big enough to seat 40 people.

OEB Breakfast Co. is open Mondy to Friday from 7 am to 3 pm and weekends from 8 am to 3 pm.

OEB Breakfast Co.

Address: 125 East Liberty Street, Toronto

Phone: 416-238-1152

Instagram | Menu