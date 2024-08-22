A TikToker who moved from Toronto to Edmonton is sharing her observations of the differences between the two and her sense of “culture shock” after moving across the country.

The woman, who goes by Natalie on the platform, says she moved to Edmonton in December 2023 and, from the sounds of it, has found plenty to enjoy in her new home. In the video, which has been viewed more than 110,000 times, she finds plenty to say about the differences between the two cities.

Natalie is one of many Ontarians who have come to call Alberta home in recent years, as the cost of living drives Canadians to seek out lower housing costs in the province.

According to recent data from Ratehub, the average cost of a home in Natalie’s hometown of Toronto is $1,097,300, significantly higher than the average home price of $399,700 in Edmonton.

Natalie highlights this point when comparing the two. She says that the cost to rent her three-bedroom townhouse in YEG is approximately $2,400, which she claims would only get her a studio apartment in Toronto.

“It is absurd how different it is,” she says.

Other praises she had for Alberta’s capital city included Edmonton’s easy access to nature and how friendly people were.

“People in Toronto are nice, don’t get me wrong,” she says. “But here, every single time I leave my house and pass someone on the sidewalk, they say hello, good morning.”

“The nature is stunning here; there’s trees and grass and parks. It shouldn’t be abnormal, but it is; there’s so much nature.”

Natalie’s other observations included the difference in the dating app scene, adding that in Edmonton, “3/4 of men on the dating apps only care about the Oilers, golfing, and hunting.”

She also mentioned that people are “super low-key” in Edmonton compared to “flashy” Toronto.

“You could literally meet a billionaire and not even know it because he is in a t-shirt and jeans,” she said. “People are just super chill here all the time.”

She also commented on her workwear, adding that high heels are “super dressing up” in Edmonton; however, they were part of her regular wardrobe in Toronto.

What do you think about her observations? Let us know in the comments.