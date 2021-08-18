Here's when you can get tickets to TIFF films this year

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) released its ticket pricing and venue locations for this year’s festival.

There will be in-person venue screenings, along with drive-in and open-air cinema screenings, in addition to TIFF Bell Digital Talks.

TIFF also shared the full slate of awards that will be announced at the close of the Festival on September 18, including the People’s Choice Awards, the Platform Prize, and IMDbPro awards.

“TIFF’s annual awards are imperative to the film industry’s ecosystem,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF Co-Head and Artistic Director, and Joana Vicente, TIFF Co-Head and Executive Director.“​Even​​ ​in ​an ever-changing year, TIFF remains committed to highlighting films that celebrate all stories, diversity, creativity, and originality.”

Single tickets for in-person and digital screenings at TIFF21 go on sale to Members September 4 and to the public September 6

This year’s in-person venues include TIFF Bell Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre, Cinesphere Theatre at Ontario Place, and Scotiabank Theatre. For those screenings, tickets cost:

Regular film screenings: $25 including taxes + fees

Premium film screenings: $40 including taxes + fees

Drive-in screenings will be at the Visa Skyline Drive-In and RBC Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place, and those will cost:

Car with 1–2 people: $49 including taxes + fees

Car with 3+ people: $69 including taxes + fees

Open-air cinema screenings​ ​are found at the West Island Open Air Cinema at Ontario Place and will cost:

Lawn access for 2 people: $38 including taxes + fees

As for the Digital TIFF Bell Lightbox, those screenings will be as follows:

Regular film screenings: $19 including taxes + fees

Premium film screenings: $26 including taxes + fees

And finally, for the TIFF Bell Digital Talks:

In Conversation With… events: $12 including taxes + fees (and free for TIFF Members)

Individual tickets for in-person and digital events go on sale to TIFF Patrons Circle Members (according to level) on August 26.

Individual tickets for Contributors Circle and Members 365 go on sale on September 4. TIFF Insiders are granted access on September 5. For general public, tickets go on sale on September 6.

The schedule for the general public’s screenings will be available on the TIFF website at tiff.net/schedule on Tuesday, August 24 at 10 am.

The 46th Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 9 to 18, 2021.