TIFF to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter its venues

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to enter any of its venues.

The measure, revealed on August 23, applies to festival staff, audience members, and anyone visiting a TIFF venue from September 9 to 18.

Festival venues include the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre, and the Scotiabank Theatre.

Attendees will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated in order to gain access to a TIFF venue while the festival is on.

If they are not fully vaccinated, they must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of entering a venue.

TIFF noted that the policy does not extend to its drive-in venues at Ontario Place as audience members will be in their own cars.

“[The festival] has taken great care and consideration in implementing these TIFF-specific protocols to mitigate risk to audiences and guests,” said festival co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey.

In addition to the vaccine mandate, TIFF will also require all audience members and visitors to wear a mask while inside a venue.

If someone can’t wear a mask due to health reasons, they will be provided with a face shield. If they choose not to wear it, they will be denied entry, and their ticket will be refunded.

Only mobile tickets will be offered at this year’s festival, and there will be no rush ticketing or indoor lineups. There will also be no concessions, except for at drive-in venues.