TIFF announces A-list stars coming to Toronto for 2024 festival

As the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) drops more news on what to expect this year for their 2024 festival, I’m getting more and more excited.

As a movie lover and dabbler in pop culture, TIFF is my favourite event of the year and my feet are constantly tapping as I wait to see which celebrities I might be able to spot as I take a casual stroll down King Street.

From world premieres to seeing stars in their best-dressed attire, TIFF always takes the cake for the most star-studded Toronto event of the year.

Thankfully for us, the announcements have been rolling in.

Last week we found out that Ben Stiller’s latest movie will kick off the festival. A few weeks ago, we found out that Cate Blanchett will be here.

Now we have word about more stars who will be gracing the red carpets at TIFF this year.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams will be here to celebrate the premiere of Nightbitch, a film about an overworked mom caring for her toddler who just wants to catch a break.

Will Ferrell

The always hilarious Will Ferrell will be making an appearance, hopefully flashing everyone with the smile we all fell in love with since his charismatic role in the Christmas film Elf.

Bruce Springsteen

“The Boss” aka Bruce Springsteen will be celebrating his self-narrated film that takes a look at his band’s career. Alongside him in the film is longtime collaborator Thom Zimny. The pair investigates the singular alchemy, which produced the band loved by so many.

And the list goes on and on. Other stars attending include:

Selena Gomez

Pharrell Williams

Riz Ahmed

Andrea Bocelli

Elton John

Alicia Vikander

Robbie Williams

Now on to the topic of movies.

This week TIFF released a large list of movies that will be screening at this year’s festival.

Included on the list is Jacques Audiard’s new musical comedy, Emilia Pérez, starring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Adriana Paz, and the first transgender actor to receive a major accolade at the festival, Karla Sofía Gascón.

Also one to watch out for is Angelina Jolie’s directorial project Without Blood starring Salma Hayek. Not much has been said about the film so far so we’ll just need to wait and see what it’s about.

Some of the hotly anticipated TIFF Galas this year will include:

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe (Cosima Spender)

Better Man (Michael Gracey)

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight (Embeth Davidtz)

Eden (Ron Howard)

Harbin (Woo Min-ho)

Meet the Barbarians (Julie Delpy)

Nutcrackers (David Gordon Green)

Oh, Canada (Paul Schrader)

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (Thom Zimny)

Superboys of Malegaon (Reema Kagti)

The Deb (Rebel Wilson)

The Friend (Scott McGehee, David Siegel)

The Penguin Lessons (Peter Cattaneo)

The Return (Uberto Pasolini)

The Shrouds (David Cronenberg)

The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders)

Unstoppable (William Goldenberg)

Will & Harper (Josh Greenbaum)

TIFF 2024 Special Presentations include:

40 Acres (R.T. Thorne)

All of You (William Bridges)

All We Imagine as Light (Payal Kapadia)

Anora (Sean Baker)

Bird (Andrea Arnold)

Bring Them Down (Christopher Andrews)

Can I Get a Witness? (Ann Marie Fleming)

Carnival Is Over (Fernando Coimbra)

Caught by the Tides (Jia Zhang-Ke)

Conclave (Edward Berger)

Emilia Pérez (Jacques Audiard)

Hard Truths (Mike Leigh)

Harvest (Athina Rachel Tsangari)

Heretic (Scott Beck, Bryan Woods)

I’m Still Here (Walter Salles)

I, the Executioner (Ryoo Seung-wan)

K-Pops (Anderson .Paak)

Love in the Big City (E.oni)

Millers in Marriage (Edward Burns)

Misericordia (Alain Guiraudie)

Nightbitch (Marielle Heller)

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (Rungano Nyoni)

Piece by Piece (Morgan Neville)

Quisling — The Final Days (Erik Poppe)

Relay (David Mackenzie)

Rez Ball (Sydney Freeland)

Riff Raff (Dito Montiel)

Rumours (Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson)

Sharp Corner (Jason Buxton)

Shepherds (Sophie Deraspe)

Sketch (Seth Worley)

The Assessment (Fleur Fortuné)

The Cut (Sean Ellis)

The End (Joshua Oppenheimer)

The Fire Inside (Rachel Morrison)

The Girl With the Needle (Magnus von Horn)

The Last Showgirl (Gia Coppola)

The Life of Chuck (Mike Flanagan)

The Order (Justin Kurzel)

The Piano Lesson (Malcolm Washington)

We Live in Time (John Crowley)

Went Up the Hill (Samuel Van Grinsven)

Without Blood (Angelina Jolie)

Young Werther (José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço)

The Toronto International Film Festival will take place from September 5 to 15, 2024.