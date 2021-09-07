Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds expected for Toronto

Though it may seem like summer is over, it looks like that’s far from the truth as severe thunderstorms and damaging winds are expected for the GTA on Tuesday.

According to The Weather Network, “a strong upper level trough and a dynamic atmospheric setup” could create damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the evening.

“A complex of storms is expected to strengthen on Tuesday afternoon across parts of Michigan, before pushing across Lake Huron and into Ontario late in the afternoon or early evening hours,” said Michael Carter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Carter adds that the storms will continue to push eastwards and bring the threat of dangerous stormy weather down into the Greater Toronto Area.

Per the hourly weather updates, stormy weather can be expected to start around 8 pm and last through 11 pm.

Rain is expected to last until early Wednesday morning.

“Depending on how long into the night storms can maintain their strength though, heavy rain, lightning, and hail will continue to be a threat into the night across the region,” said Carter.

It isn’t expected to last long, however. The severe storms are forecast to weaken as they move east through southern Ontario after midnight.