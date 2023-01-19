NewsVentureShoppingTransportation

Ikea offering discounts to drivers but not transit riders and Toronto isn't impressed

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
|
Jan 19 2023, 7:11 pm
Ikea offering discounts to drivers but not transit riders and Toronto isn't impressed
IKEA

Swedish multinational furniture company Ikea is being criticized by some for offering an exclusive discount to motorists, but not transit riders in Toronto.

In a newsletter to Ikea Family members, the company provided an exclusive parking offer for loyalty program members at its downtown location.

“Ikea Family members receive $7 off their next purchase of $30 or more at Ikea Downtown – Aura! Present a valid parking ticket during check out to redeem,” the email reads.

After presenting a valid parking ticket with an Ikea Family card, members are eligible to receive $7 off their total purchase of $30 or more.

S0me customers questioned why the promotion didn’t apply to transit riders as well, who also have to pay fares in order to get to the store.

“It’s not very sustainable or equitable to give discounts to people driving and nothing to people taking transit,” one customer wrote.

The majority of the 2,000 takeaway products at this location are home furnishing accessories, meaning larger items are normally delivered right to your house or are available for pickup at another location.

There’s also no parking area dedicated to the Ikea Aura location, with motorists usually finding limited paid parking a short walk away at 777 Bay Street.

Some customers suggested that the furniture company could do more to support transit riders by bringing back some of its popular shuttle services.

The store is located in the Aura Concourse Shopping Mall near the busy intersection of Gerrard Street and Yonge Street and is situated just a few blocks away from College Subway Station.

As a result, lots of customers choose to take the TTC in order to avoid heavy traffic and the hassle of finding parking downtown.

Ikea’s Downtown Aura store is located at 382 Yonge Street.

Kimia Afshar MehrabiKimia Afshar Mehrabi
+ News
+ Venture
+ Shopping
+ Transportation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.