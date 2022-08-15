Hop on a cruise and explore Ontario's picturesque Thousand Islands

Ontario is home to the Thousand Islands, a vast group of over 1,800 islands along the St. Lawrence River, and you can now take a scenic cruise to explore its history and picturesque views.

The Thousand Islands are referred to by the Iroquois Nation as the “Garden of the Great Spirit,” and “the tranquility of the area belies a history of adventures, wars and rebellions.”

Now until October 31, Rockport Cruises is offering a Heart of the Islands Cruise, taking guests on a voyage through time. The cruise docks from Rockport, Ontario, and includes sites that are only accessible by water.

The journey also includes trips to the luxurious estates of Millionaires Row, the Canadian Palisades, and the historic Boldt Castle, among others.

This cruise is equipped with a licensed bar and snacks for passengers on board.

This is the perfect way to discover your city’s history and surroundings like never before. It makes for the perfect group tour, and for those who are pressed for time and looking to unpack a lot within a limited window.

Tickets can be purchased online at affordable price points: $34 for adults, $29 for seniors, and $22 for children ages two to 12.

Special family passes are available for $104, which includes two adults and two children, and can be booked here.

When: Now until October 31

Where: 20 Front Street, Rockport, Ontario

Price: $34 for adults, $29 for seniors, $22 for children ages two to 12



