The Ontario beach you definitely need to visit this summer

Located about 2.5 hours southwest of Toronto is a small Ontario beach town called Port Stanley.

This hidden getaway is a gorgeous historic lakeside community that features the King George Lift bridge, which went through a 19-month rehabilitation, locally owned inns, shops, restaurants, boating, and a beautiful beach.

Upon arriving in the heart of Port Stanley, there’s no mistaking the fishing and maritime heritage. From commercial fishing boats to marinas, the harbour resembles a painting of an idealistic small town. There’s a lighthouse at the end of the west pier, and waves can be seen crashing through from time to time.

But it’s all about the beach at Port Stanley.

According to the town’s website, Port Stanley offers one of the most outstanding beaches in Canada.

The town’s Main Beach attracts tens of thousands of sun-seekers and beach-goers annually, and throughout the year.

And the beaches are now open to the public.

“Please follow posted social distancing signs. Use washrooms, benches, picnic tables and all other facilities at your own risk. Consider bringing your own disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer,” says the town.

As for parking in the town, there is a “$4 per hour to a maximum of $20, on the WEST side of the harbour only. On the EAST side of the Harbour, parking is always free. Paid parking is in effect May 1st – September 30th each year.”

To keep updated on new or changing restrictions or on up-to-date information on how busy the beach is, you can check out The Central Elgin Beach Rescue page.

Be sure to give yourself some time to explore the region, and don’t forget the sunscreen.