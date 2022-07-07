8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: July 8 to 10

It’s another music-filled weekend in Toronto!

No matter your preferred genre, you’ll find it all from country music by Keith Urban to Field Trip Festival’s fantastic list of performers. Since you can’t have music without dancing, wear comfy shoes and make your way to the biggest salsa festival in Toronto that will have you dancing on the streets.

When it comes to food, there are two festivals taking place in Scarborough: a street food fest and a halal food event. Then take a walk on the wild side and see some dinosaurs during a weekend-long event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIELD TRIP (@fieldtriplife)

What: Calling all music fans! Field Trip’s amazing lineup of performers this year includes Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Peach Pit, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Lucy Dacus, and more. There’s plenty of fun in store for little ones at the festival’s Day Camp.

When: July 9

Time: Doors open at 1 pm

Where: Fort York and Garrison Commons, 250 Fort York Boulevard

Price: From $114.50

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TD Salsa In Toronto Festival (@salsaintoronto)

What: It’s finally happening! The highly anticipated TD Salsa on St. Clair is back, bringing with it a weekend of food, music, and, of course, salsa. Now in its 18th year, the festival is “Canada’s hottest salsa party” with non-stop dancing in the streets, a parade, 350 performers, and 35 food vendors.

When: July 9 to 10

Time: Check here for details

Where: Hillcrest Village BIA, St. Clair Avenue West, between Winona Road and Christie Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STREET EATS MARKET™ (@streeteatsmarket)

What: You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to delicious halal eats during Eid Fest at Scarborough Town Centre in celebration of Eid Al Adha. You’ll find Indonesian mutton roast, Hyderabadi food, jerk chicken, shawarma, and more. Enjoy a delicious cup of chai as you browse the many pop-up bazaars from local vendors.

When: July 8 to 10

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: Street Eats Market, 500 Progress Avenue

Price: $5 at the door or pre-register here for free entry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Artisan Market (@torontoartisan)

What: If you prefer to shop local, head to the Toronto Artisan Market at Trinity Bellwoods Park for the most unique pieces by crafters and artists. You’ll find quirky jewelry, one-of-a-kind home décor, and beautiful artwork.

When: July 10

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Trinity Bellwoods Park, 790 Queen Street West

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wexford Heights BIA (@wexfordheights)

What: Taste of Lawrence Festival is back. The three-day event will be packed with mouth-watering flavours and non-stop entertainment with headliners like ABBA Revisited and Sean Jones. It’s also the perfect opportunity to get to know the community and local restaurants.

When: July 8 to 10

Time: Friday 6 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 11 am to 11 pm, Sunday 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Lawrence Avenue between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino Stroll (@dinoanddragonstroll)

What: The Dino and Dragon Stroll takes you through the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods with some dragons along the way. At over 28 feet tall, some of the dinosaurs and dragons featured are truly impressive. There are other child-friendly events and features along with a sensory-friendly session on Saturday.

When: July 9 to 10

Time: Scheduled tickets

Where: Exhibition Place, 100 Princes’ Boulevard

Price: Adults $43.58, children (two to 17 years old) $43.58, children (under two years old) $3.71, military/veteran $3.71

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beaches Jazz Festival (@beachesjazz)

What: The party continues with the Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside, part of the Beaches Jazz Festival. From a block party on Queen Street East to a big band stage at Leslie Grove Park. Check here for the full schedule.

When: July 8 to 10

Time: Varies

Where: Various locations

Price: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban)

What: Grammy-winning musician Keith Urban will be bringing The Speed of Now World Tour to Toronto. The “Blue Ain’t Your Colour” singer will be performing his country music hits at the Budweiser Stage.

When: July 8 to 9

Time: 7 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: From $61.50