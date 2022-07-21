An immersive Banksy exhibition just opened in two Ontario cities

After the immense success of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, fans of the 360° art experience are in for a treat with the arrival of a new Banksy exhibition in Ontario.

You can now grab tickets to Banksy 360° in Ottawa and Niagara online.

In Ottawa, the exhibit is held at Aberdeen Pavilion, located at 1000 Exhibition Way. It’s open four days a week: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday between 10 am to 8 pm.

Tickets range in price from $23 for children to $36 for those ages 16 and up.

In Niagara Falls, the exhibit is held at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre located at 6815 Stanley Avenue. It’s open three days a week: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday between 10 am to 8 pm.

Banksy 360°: The World’s Most Elusive Street Artist was created in collaboration with England-based author Marc Leverton, author of Banksy: Myths & Legends.

According to the exhibit’s official page, the experience uses cutting-edge projection technology crafted by audiovisual designers, and “creates an engaging journey into the work of one of the world’s most notorious graffiti artists.”

Guests will have the chance to see 50 Banksy pieces come alive via multimedia surfaces, and will be entirely surrounded by moving images from the graffiti artist’s illustrious collection.

The Education Room is set up with his iconic artwork projected on walls and light boxes, and will allow you to read about Banksy’s life story, while the Video Room will have you entranced by giant screen displays that will follow you around in 360°.

This digital animation concept brings the notorious artist’s works to life in vivid detail, and is set to a soundtrack that will inevitably have you immersed.

Banksy 360° in Ottawa

When: July 20, 2022, to October 7, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Aberdeen Pavilion – 1000 Exhibition Way

Admission:

Child Timed Entry (ages 5 to 15): $23

Basic Timed Entry (ages 16+): $36, $41 on Fridays & Sundays

Premium Flexible Entry: $41, $46 on Fridays & Sundays

Group Timed Entry (8+ guests): $31, $36 on Fridays & Sundays

Banksy 360° in Niagara Falls

When: August 20, 2022, to September 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Niagara Falls Convention Centre – 6815 Stanley Avenue

Admission: