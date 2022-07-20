Toronto drag fans will rejoice in learning that Violet Chachki is performing in Toronto this weekend.

The queen, who who was crowned the Season 7 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2015, will be in town this Friday as part of her ongoing A Lot More Me tour.

There are limited tickets available for The Danforth Music Hall show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Violet Chachki (@violetchachki)

Event organizers describe the act as “sophisticated performance art” with “entrancing visuals” that blend striptease, aerial acrobatics, and fetish aesthetics.

For those who may not known, Chachki is not your average drag queen. In fact, she was named “one of the most powerful Drag Queens in America” by New York Magazine in 2019. And that same year she became the first drag queen to ever attend the Met Gala.

Along with appearing in fashion campaigns for brands like Moschino, Prada, and Jean Paul Gaultier, Chachki retains her status as one of the most popular drag performers in the world with over two million social media followers.

The 30-year-old recently released the single “Mistress Violet” with pop singer Allie X, a track fans can most likely expect to hear live in concert.

The tour, which is named after Chachki’s 2019 burlesque album, will also stop in a variety of Canadian cities, including Montreal, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Victoria, Vancouver, and Calgary.

When: July 23

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth Avenue

Price: Varies