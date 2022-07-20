Life is brewtiful: Nas headlines Toronto's Festival of Beer this weekend

EventsSummer

Itai Buenahora
Jul 20 2022, 9:05 pm
Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock
Toronto’s Festival of Beer is set to take place Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24, and one of hip-hop’s finest, Nas, is headlining.

The opening night’s main event will be held at Bandshell Park at Exhibition Place, kicking off a weekend of performances featuring Sam Roberts Band and The Strumbellas on Saturday, and The Revivalists and Matt May on Sunday.

Doors open to the public at 4:30 pm Friday, leaving guests with more than enough time to sip from the selection of 400+ brews available on site.

Nas will hit the stage at 9:30 pm on Friday night.

Tickets range from $65 to $150, and you can buy them on the festival’s official website. The basic package ($65) gets you one commemorative mug and five food and beverage sampling tokens you can redeem.

The premium packages ($150) include perks such as infinity pool access, exclusive entrance times and additional festival hours. A complimentary welcome cocktail will also be provided.

Although the beer and music will already have you captivated, the food options will be no less enticing, so come with an appetite. Among the food options available are oysters, charcuterie boards, burgers, poutines, pizza, and a selection of desserts from Craig’s Cookies, and Tiny Tom Donuts.

Safe to say, this event is the perfect spot for boozing and schmoozing all weekend long.

