8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: May 9 to 15

There’s no reason to wait until the weekend to live it up.

Party with the fishies at Ripley’s Aquarium during Jazz Night, an event that happens once a month, and if you’re into classical music, there’s a Bach Festival this week that you won’t want to miss.

If you’re an escape room pro, go on a swashbuckling adventure with your friends aboard a boat then go on a foodie adventure at Toronto’s largest Japanese shopping mall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JTown Markham (@jtownmarkham)



What: From freshly cooked Takoyaki to kakigōri, a shaved ice dessert, there’s a lot to try at J-Town this season. Stock up on instant ramen and rare imported Japanese snacks at Heisei Supermarket, try matcha brownies at Yuzu No Ki, or order a hearty bowl of Japanese curry at Tanuki Restaurant.

Time: Tuesday to Saturday 10 am to 7 pm, Sunday 11 am to 6 pm, closed on Monday

Where: 3160 Steeles Avenue East, Markham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (@ripleysaquaca)

What: Enjoy live music and cocktails at Ripley’s Aquarium during Jazz Night. Held on the second Friday of the month, this family-friendly event lets you explore the museum after hours while you sip on a drink of your choice.

When: From May 13 and every second Friday of the month.

Time: 7 pm to 11 pm

Where: Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Price: Adult $44, youth (six to 13) and senior (65+) $29, child (three to five) $12.50

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Treetop Trekking (@treetoptrekking)

What: Go on an adventure among the treetops with zip-lines, aerial game treks, and discovery courses by Treetop Trekking that’s now open for the season. Check out parks in Hamilton, Stouffville, Barrie, Brampton, 1,000 Islands, and more. Kids can explore the Treewalk Village of tree houses with slides and obstacle courses. Book your slot here.

Where: Various locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Secret City Adventures (@secretcityadventures)

What: Live out your “Pirates of the Caribbean” fantasy during this unique escape room experience at Toronto’s Harbourfront. Set sail on this ghost ship where you and your friends will have an hour to figure out puzzles before the ship returns to the dock. There will be live actors to guide you through your swashbuckling adventure.

When: May 7 to October 31

Time: Game times start at 5:45 pm, 7:45 pm, and 9:45 pm

Where: 585 Queens Quay West

Price: $20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paradise Theatre (@paradiseonbloor)

What: Paradise Theatre has been screening movies in keeping with the “Mothers and Daughters” theme. Catch the last two movies such as the Ingmar Bergman-directed 1978 movie Autumn Sonata on May 9 and cult favourite Carrie on May 10. Buy your tickets here.

When: May 9 to 10

Time: Monday, 8 pm to 10 pm; Tuesday, 9 pm to 11 pm

Where: Paradise Theatre, 1006c Bloor Street West

Price: Ground floor $16.14, balcony $22.13

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Bach Festival (@torontobachfestival)

What: Founded in 2016, the Toronto Bach Festival celebrates Johan Sebastian Bach’s work with brilliant live performances at Eastminster United Church and a public lecture to learn more about the famous German composer.

When: May 13 to 15

Time: Varies

Where: Eastminster United Church, 310 Danforth Avenue, and St. Andrew’s Church, 73 Simcoe Street

Price: $45

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storytelling Toronto (@storytellingtoronto)

What: The International Storytelling Festival returns for its 43rd year, bringing together storytellers from across the country and around the world. Participants include Alton Chung, who tells folk tales and ghost stories from the Japanese-American experience of WWII, as well as storyteller Isaac Murdoch from Cutler, Ontario, who lives in the forest at Nimkii Aazhibikong, an Indigenous community. Other events include talks, workshops, and concerts.

When: Until May 15

Where: Tranzac Club, 292 Brunswick Ave, Toronto, ON

Price: Festival pass $186.45, online pass $113, individual tickets are available here.

What: Popeye’s has just unveiled its latest menu item: the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich is made with a battered chicken between two halves of a brioche bun. It’s slathered with creamy buttermilk ranch and buffalo sauce and topped off with barrel-cured pickles.

Where: Available at participating locations across the country