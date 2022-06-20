8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: June 20 to 26

This week in Toronto is all about great music and mouthwatering eats. From jazz to rock, there’s something for almost every musical preference. And foodies will love the fact that we’re not only getting one but two festivals celebrating Asian cuisine.

Shop local and support small businesses during the Pride StreetFair then check out jaw-dropping installations by the iconic Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

It’s shaping up to be a colourful week ahead.

What: Enjoy a weekend of deliciousness during the Pinoy Night Market. In addition to popular Filipino street food, some highlights include an epic kamayan feast for $50 per person, art, and live music.

When: June 24 to 26

Time: Friday 4 pm to 12 am, Saturday 4 pm to 12 am, Sunday 4 pm to 10 pm

Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 500 Progress Avenue

Price: $9.62, tickets available here

What: Expect an unforgettable evening as music legends Michael Bolton and Kenny G take the stage at Roy Thomson Hall for “Restoring Hope: An Evening of Song and Strength.” The concert will be presented by Chai Lifeline Canada, which supports “children and families impacted by illness and loss.”

When: June 20

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street

Price: From $85

What: Prepare to be amazed at Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room – Let’s Survive Forever.” The Japanese contemporary artist is renowned for her mind-bending installations featuring mirrors, lights, and playful prints.

When: Opens June 14

Time: Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Friday 10:30 am to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday closed

Where: AGO, 317 Dundas Street West

Price: $25

What: Formed in Virginia in 1991, the Grammy-winning Dave Matthews Band is bringing their rock flavour to Toronto. The group is known for their unique live shows and ’90s hits such as “Crash into Me,” “Ants Marching,” and “The Space Between.”

When: June 22

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: From $77

What: Check out vendors, artisans, and various community organizations during the Pride StreetFair, which will take place at Church Street and Wellesley. There’s also going to be a wellness Zone, Art Zone, and Food Zone so be sure to try out the yummy treats.

When: June 24 to 26

Time: Friday 7 pm to 12 am, Saturday 12 pm to 12 am, Sunday 12 pm to 11 pm

Where: Festival Grounds, Church Street and Wellesley

What: Get ready to rock! Popular for hits like “Somewhere Out There” and “Superman’s Dead” Canadian group Our Lady Peace will be bringing down the house at Massey Hall this Friday.

When: June 24

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Massey Hall

Price: From $71.64

What: With hundreds of vendors participating this year, you can expect a head-spinning array of street eats during Taste of Asia, as well as live performances and ceremonies that will also be broadcast live.

When: June 24 to 26

Time: Friday 2 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 11 am to 11 pm, Sunday 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Kennedy Road and Steeles

Price: Free admission

What: Jazz fans are going to be busy! TD Toronto Jazz Fest returns for the 35th year with a star-studded line-up with performers such as Gregory Porter, Les Filles de Illighadad, Michael Kaeshammer, and Smokey Robinson. Don’t miss free performances by Cory Henry Trio and Amber Mark.

When: June 24 to July 3

Where: Various venues