9 things to do in Toronto this week: March 7 to 13

After a glorious warm weekend, it looks like this week is starting off with a mix of snow and freezing rain. But don’t let the weather dampen your mood because there’s a lot happening in Toronto this week.

Take a virtual reality tour of libraries around the world, go for a concert (remember those?), and check out exhibits around the city. But if you really just need to slow down, you could head to Oshawa and learn to drive a Zamboni.

What: From beads to bright embroidery, the Ukrainian Museum Museum of Canada, Ontario Branch, will showcase traditional clothing from the Borshchiv region. The “Legends and Legacies of Borshchiv” exhibit will delve into the legends, customs, and traditions associated with these unique pieces.

When: Starts March 8

Time: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 10:30 am to 3:30 am; Thursday 1:30 am to 7:30 pm; Saturday 11:30 am to 2:30 pm; closed on Sunday and Monday

Where: 620 Spadina Avenue

Price: Recommended $10 minimum donation

What: The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto (MOCA) kicks off its spring programming with work by New York-based artist and filmmaker Shirin Neshat, artist Jeffrey Gibson, a Member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and Half Cherokee, and Cuban-born, American artist Felix Gonzalez-Torres. To mark the opening of Neshat’s exhibition “Land of Dreams”, the museum will host a conversation with Neshat and Kurdish-born Canadian filmmaker Zaynê Akyol at the Paradise Theatre on March 10th.

When: March 10 to July 31, open Wednesday to Sunday

Time: Wednesday to Thursday 11 am to 6 pm, Friday 11 am to 9 pm, closed Monday and Tuesday

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto (MOCA),158 Sterling Road

Price: Adults $10, students (18 years old and above) $5, group of 10 or more (self-guided) $8 per person, seniors (65 and above) $5, and under 18 enter for free

What: Learn how to drive a Zamboni during this class organized by Tribute Communities Centre. The class is for adults with a valid driver’s licence. You’ll drive around and learn how to create and maintain the ice. Participants get to go home with a certificate and a commemorative digital photo.

When: March 11 to April 21

Time: Varies

Where: 99 Athol Street East, Oshawa

Price: $125 per person; $115 per person if booking four people or more

What: Grammy Award-winning rapper Tyler, the Creator heads to Scotiabank Arena for his only Canadian concert during his “Call Me if You Get Lost” tour. The American-born producer is known for his colourful style and hits like “EARFQUAKE” and “See You Again” featuring Kali Uchis.

When: March 11

Time: 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: Varies

What: Take a virtual trip to ten libraries — real and imagined — at “The Library at Night”, an immersive experience created by Canadian playwright and stage director, Robert Lepage. Inspired by Alberto Manguel’s book of the same name, visitors can step inside Canada’s Library of Parliament, Hasedera Temple in Japan, and the National Library of Sarajevo in Bosnia.

When: March 10 to April 18

Time: Varies

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto, 1 Yonge Street

Price: $40

What: Enjoy some South Indian cuisine at this all-you-can-eat feast this weekend. Desi Mane has over 33 branches in Chennai, with an additional 22 locations in countries like the UK, France, Belgium, and the UAE.

Time: Reservations for the lunch special are available on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 pm to 3 pm

Where: 4443-4445 Sheppard Avenue East

Price: Adults $14.99 and children starts at $10.99

What: What was the pandemic like for youth aged four to 18? In 2021, the Royal Ontario Museum launched “#MyPandemicStory” and asked children to share their pandemic stories. Submissions include sculptures, paintings, and performance art. Sixty artworks were selected by a panel of advisors with expertise in clinical psychology, education, mental health, media, the arts, and more. You can also browse all 2,300 submissions here.

When: Until March 27

Time: Wednesday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 5:30 pm

Where: 100 Queens Park, Level 1, coat check area (via Bloor St Entrance)

Price: Free

What: Great news for rock fans! Northern Irish–Scottish band Snow Patrol will be in Toronto to perform at the Meridien Hall. The group is known for songs like “Chasing Cars” and “Open Your Eyes.”

When: March 8

Time: 8:00 pm

Where: Meridien Hall, 1 Front Street East

Price: Varies

What: Bundle up and visit some alpacas at Brae Ridge Farm and Sanctuary. Hand feed these magnificent creatures and learn about how luxurious their fibre feels first-hand. The experience includes a workshop that teaches guests how to process alpaca fibre into yarn.

When: March 7 to 31

Time: Varies

Where: Brae Ridge Farm and Sanctuary, 7667 Maltby Road East, Puslinch

Price: $84 plus tax for each group