8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: May 2 to May 8

Looking for things to do in Toronto this week?

Get dressed up and go to a fashion show that showcases work by Canadian fashion designers. There’s also a women’s show and a vintage market if you’re in the mood to shop.

As for music, John Mayer’s in town and will be performing on May 3. As for Harry Potter fans, you simply can’t miss the month-long pop-up that lets you mix your own potions, as well as a live show with music from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows.

What: John Mayer’s rescheduled Sob Rock Tour will finally take place this Tuesday (it was initially planned for February). His 2021 album Sob Rock has major ‘80s feels, especially songs like “New Light” and “Last Train Home.”

When: May 3

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: From $105

What: Don your best robe, and head to The Wizard’s Den, a secret location where witches and wizards can sip mead and “experiment in the ancient art of potion making.” The 90-minute experience includes an IPA or mulled wine and two alcoholic potions. The event is strictly 19+ but there are family-friendly sessions for underage wizards and witches. Reserve your spot here.

When: May 4 to 29

Where: A secret location

Price: $45

What: Fleurs de Villes Femmes is a series of installations that can be found around the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Just in time for Mother’s Day, the floral pop-up theme this year celebrates remarkable women in history with installations by some of the best florists in the GTA. Check out the map of the installations here.

When: May 4 to 8

Time: Installations in open areas open from 10 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Various locations

What: Relive the best moments from the movie with live music during the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 1 concert. The performance by an orchestra is paired with visual media for an evening of magic and music. Buy tickets here.

When: May 5 to 7

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Meridian Hall, 1 Front Street East

Price: From $55

What: The colourful and super popular RendezViews patio opens this Thursday, kicking off Cinco de Mayo celebrations. With a view of the CN Tower and amazing beer, cocktails, and food, it’s no wonder that it has become a favourite hangout. Book a table here.

When: May 5

Time: Thursday to Saturday 5 pm onwards

Where: RendezViews, 229 Richmond Street

What: Shop for fashion, beauty, home design, food, and more during the National Women’s Show. The event will feature over 500 exhibitors and include runway shows, as well as performances by Big City Lights and Coty Robinson.

When: May 6 to 8

Time: Friday 10 am to 7 pm, Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building (Hall A and B), 255 Front Street West

Price: $15

What: Forty Canadian fashion designers will showcase their work during Fashion Art Show, Toronto’s longest-running fashion week. The event will include art installations and shopping.

When: May 6 to 8

Time: Friday 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 2 pm to 10 pm, Sunday 1 pm to 9 pm

Where: Design Exchange, 234 Bay Street

Price: VIP pass $275, weekend pass $150, day pass $75, day pass (front row) $115, single show $40

What: If you’re looking for unique home décor or something fabulous to add to your wardrobe, then head to the Toronto Vintage Clothing Show for a wide selection of curated pieces from different eras.

When: May 7 to 8

Time: Saturday 12 pm to 6 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Building, Exhibition Place, 180 Princes’ Boulevard

Price: $12. Sign up for the email newsletter for a $2 admission discount