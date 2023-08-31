10 things to do in Toronto before the summer is over

Summer events in Toronto might be winding down, but there’s still lots to do before the cold weather creeps in.

Here are 10 things to do in Toronto before summer is over:

Experience dizzying rides and eat some unique food

It wouldn’t be summer in Toronto without a trip to the CNE. Hop on a few carnival rides, try some outrageous food, or get your mind read by the world-famous mind-reading duo, The Sentimentalists, at this year’s Canadian National Exhibition.

Enjoy the summer heat at an outdoor concert

Every summer, Budweiser Stage plays host to tons of artists. If you haven’t made it to an outdoor concert this season, don’t worry —there are still plenty of shows to attend. Sing along to your favourite tunes by Jimmy Eat World, chill out to the music of City and Colour and get your dance on to the reggaeton hits of Peso Pluma.

Get your country on at a new sports bar

Put on your cowboy boots, practice your “yee-haws,” and head to Paris, Texas! Listen to country music while you sip on yummy Western-inspired cocktails like the Cactus Jack or munch on some sizzling fajitas at Toronto’s newest country sports bar on King West.

Take in a movie at the Toronto International Film Festival

TIFF is back this year, which means there are plenty of new films to feast your eyes on. Check out the full festival lineup, then head to a movie premiere at one of the many screening venues in the city.

Try some delicious stuff at a food and drink festival

Whether you want to indulge in some local craft brews at the Leslieville Beer Festival or try some yummy Asian food at the Toronto Korean Festival, there’s sure to be something to satisfy your cravings at one of many food fests in Toronto this summer.

Soak up some summer sun on one of the city’s scenic patios

Summer in Canada is fleeting, so make sure to make the most of it by soaking up the gorgeous weather while dining al fresco. Snag a spot at Daphne or blow off some steam at Liberty Soho. And if you still need more inspo, there are over 100 cool patios you should definitely check out before fall hits.

Sip on a beer as you watch an action-packed game

Sip on a frozen margarita at the Corona Rooftop Patio as you watch a Blue Jays game at the Rogers Centre, or crack open a cold one at one of many Toronto FC games at BMO Field this summer.

Head to one of the largest pop culture events in North America

Get your best cosplay on for this year’s Fan Expo, held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. There will be plenty to pique your interest, from celebrity appearances from the likes of the cast of the original Scream to multiple workshops and fan meet-ups— plus lots of merch booths to shop at.

Laugh until you cry at a comedy festival

Close out the end of summer with a laugh at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival taking over Toronto this September. This year’s headliners include Leslie Jones, Nicole Byer, and Jonathan Van Ness, but there will also be more than 42 other comedians, plus a free three-day outdoor comedy celebration on Front Street to tickle your funny bone!