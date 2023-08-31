Toronto is hiring for a bunch of roles and many pay over $100K

Job hunting in Toronto might be tricky at times, so if you’re on the hunt for a well-paying position, applying to work for the city itself could be one of the better options.

The City of Toronto is currently hiring for several positions, with current job postings including roles in fields like engineering, management, and consulting, most of which are paying over $100,000 a year.

Here are six jobs currently open for the City of Toronto:

The City of Toronto is currently looking for a project manager to take on the responsibility of helping the Technology Services Division with its projects and providing direction to the team.

If you have a bachelor’s degree in computer science and experience in “enterprise-wide IT projects” then you should apply.

The salary: $112,000 – $144,200

The City is also looking for a candidate who will lead the team that’s responsible for providing “a safe, efficient, effective transportation system,” for Toronto residents and businesses.

To be eligible for the role, the candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, transportation, planning, or public administration. Equivalent education and experience can also suffice.

The salary: $122,000 – $158,105

If you have a background in human resources and experience in consultation, design, issue, and project management, this role might be the right fit for you. The successful candidate will take part in researching solutions and leading practices, all while reporting to the director of people experience.

To qualify to apply, the candidate must have a bachelor’s in a business-related field or the equivalent, along with relevant experience.

The salary: $101,900 – $131,222

The City is looking for someone to take on the responsibility of coordinating their financial and data services, along with providing strategic financial advice.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in and you happen to have a bachelor’s in finance, then this might be the perfect role for you.

The salary: $93,500 – 119,274

The City is looking for engineers who will be responsible for “creating the safe, sustainable municipal infrastructure that makes Toronto so livable,” according to the job description.

The person who fills this role will be the case manager for many development applications made under the Planning Act. They’ll also represent big projects in Toronto, including Ontario Place and Downsview.

The position requires the candidate to be registered as a professional engineer (P.Eng.) with Professional Engineers Ontario.

The salary: $112,000 – $144,200

The City is looking for someone who can “develop and lead data science.”

The successful candidate will take on exciting projects, such as “Citywide Transportation Master Plan (CTMP), RapidTO Surface Transit Priority Plan, Cycling Network Plan, and TransformTO.”

If that sounds like you and you also happen to have an education in civil engineering, planning, computer science, statistics, environmental sciences, or geography, then you should consider applying.

The salary: $93,500 – $119,274