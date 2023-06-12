10 exciting things to do in Toronto this week: June 12 to 18

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide



Things to do this week in Toronto include eating some tacos, walking the streets of the Taste of Little Italy and taking in some music at NXNE.

Here are some must-attend events before summer makes its grand entrance into the city!

Something Something Trivia Night

This dog-friendly trivia event hosted by comedian and trivia master Arianne Tong is perfect for anyone who can’t get enough movies, music, TV, and celebrity trivia.

When: June 13

Where: Something in the Water Brewing Co. — 151 E Liberty Street

Temples – Exotico Release Tour

Catch critically acclaimed English rock band Temples with special guest Post Animal on their tour in Toronto.

When: June 13

Where: Lee’s Palace — 529 Bloor Street W

NXNE

NXNE is back, and you can catch a show at over 20 live music venues across Toronto. Be sure to take a peek at the schedule to find your favourite artists (or treat yourself to a festival pass).

When: June 13 to 17

Where: Multiple venues

Little Tennessee

This free four-day event is where you can get a little taste of Tennessee’s biggest flavours. It’ll be packed full of live music, food and plenty of activities for you to explore.

When: June 15 to 18

Where: Liberty Village

Dragons Tale

Check out Toronto’s scenic waterfront while taking in an opera about the origins of dragon boat racing.

When: June 15 to 18

Where: Harbourfront Centre Concert Stage — 235 Queens Quay W

Taste of Little Italy

This annual street festival is full of live performances and tons of Italian and other food from restaurants along the College Street neighbourhood.

When: June 16 to 18

Where: Little Italy BIA

Taco Fest

This food fest will feature over 150 types of tacos from some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city, not to mention Canada’s largest hot sauce bar.

When: June 16 to 18

Where: Hotel X Toronto — 111 Princes’ Boulevard

Toronto Beaches Rib & Beer Festival

The annual rib fest is back at Woodbine Park for three days of food, drinks and live entertainment.

When: June 16 to 18

Where: Woodbine Park — 1695 Queen Street E

Na-Me-Res Pow Wow

The 21st annual Na-Me-Res Pow Wow will feature traditional dancing, drumming and performances to celebrate the richness of Indigenous traditions.

When: June 17

Where: 250 Fort York Boulevard

Sunday Variety Market

This new market at the St. Lawrence Market will feature over 50 vendors ranging from antiques to snacks to vintage clothing. Entry is free.

When: Starts June 18

Where: Gladstone Melody Bar, St. Lawrence Market