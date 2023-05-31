EventsSummerConcerts

Toronto is getting a free outdoor music festival next to the waterfront

blogTO Editors
blogTO Editors
May 31 2023, 2:38 pm
Toronto is getting a free outdoor music festival next to the waterfront
Harbourfront Centre
Toronto is set to host a free outdoor music festival this summer featuring 18 free concerts.

Summer Music in the Garden (SMIG), organized by Harbourfront Centre, is returning to the city on June 21, marking its 22nd year.

The free concerts will take place at the Toronto Music Garden on most Thursdays and Sundays between June and August.

Expect to find a variety of musical styles by both emerging and established artists. From contemporary indigenous classical music to Arabic jazz, blues and reggae, SMIG is set to be a versatile musical experience right next to the waterfront.

From a candlelight concert series to this outdoor music festival, Toronto in the summer is a paradise for music lovers.

The event kicks off with a special concert on June 21 featuring Canada’s first Inuk professional classical singer, Deantha Edmunds. SMIG is curated by Gregory Oh, a Toronto-based pianist, conductor and teacher.

Aside from access to the free concerts, you can also get free guided tours of the Toronto Music Garden.

Visit the official website for more information on the performances.

blogTO EditorsblogTO Editors
