This bowling alley just outside of Toronto is for sale for $90,000 (PHOTOS)

If you’ve always wanted to own your own business and also bowl a couple strikes on your lunch break every day, then this bowling alley that just went up for sale outside of Toronto may really pique your interest.

Located at 69 Brock Street West in Uxbridge, the Parish Lanes bowling alley is for sale with an asking price of $90,000. This is notably just a sale of the business, listing agent Chris Besser confirmed to Daily Hive, but there is a lease in place for the actual space itself.

The 13,120 sq ft, 12-lane bowling alley has a snack back with a liquor licence, so if grabbing a beer and some bowling lane nachos every day is your dream, then this really could be the perfect fit.

It also comes fully equipped with pool tables, arcade games, darts, and a brand new sound system. All of the equipment and existing stock is included in the sale.

“The business is operational as is, once COVID restrictions ease up,” Besser told Daily Hive.

According to the listing, the space has been outfitted to allow for COVID-19 safety protocols, and the current owner can also stay on for a period of time to help transition the business to whoever buys it.

Besser notes that the alley also has both adult and youth bowling leagues that operate out of it, which means it already has customers who frequent it.

One thing’s for sure: whoever does buy this business definitely won’t ever have a boring day at work.