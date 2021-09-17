These celebrities are fans of the Toronto Blue Jays

One of Canada’s most beloved teams, a number of celebrities have been long-time fans of the Toronto Blue Jays.

With the team in the midst of another playoff run, it’s worth a look to see who are some of the biggest names to support the Jays over the years.

Geddy Lee

Few celebrities have a connection with their sports teams like Geddy Lee does with the Toronto Blue Jays. Blue Jays fans have come to see Geddy as a staple at their games over the past several decades, almost always sitting right behind home plate.

A fan since the team’s inception in 1977, it’s not even really a surprise to see Lee at the ballpark anymore, as his iconic circular glasses and long hair usually make him really easy to spot.

Nazem Kadri

The former Leaf and current Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri actually had one of the best seats in the house for Jose Bautista’s iconic bat flip in Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS.

Attending the game with Nick Spaling, Kadri told reporters the next day that the ball actually landed just one row in front of him.

Avril Lavigne

Canadian pop music legend Avril Lavigne threw out the first pitch back in April 2009. Lavigne told the TSN broadcast of Pat Tabler and Matt Devlin that she actually was a pitcher back in her days growing up in Napanee, Ontario.

Funnily enough, Avril was watching Vladimir Guerrero Sr. on that day, playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

Eugene and Dan Levy

The father-son comedy duo of Eugene and Dan Levy have never been shy to show their love for Toronto.

Two of the stars of Schitt’s Creek, the elder Levy came fully decked out for a Jays playoff game back in 2015.

Meanwhile, Dan’s cardboard cutout was amongst the fans featured at Sahlen Field in Buffalo while the Blue Jays were relocated there temporarily in 2020.

hope our @SchittsCreek and @KimsConvenience families are enjoying the Blue Jays game! pic.twitter.com/LZ5f5wzY8M — CBC Gem (@cbcgem) April 13, 2021

Lauren Ash

Superstore actress Lauren Ash threw out the first pitch back in 2014, and shared an old memory of a picture of her dressed up in a Jays uniform.

I don't think I need to tell u that 10 year old me is freaking out about this @bluejays pitch. #BlueJays #lifelongfan pic.twitter.com/5Yhtr71Nwu — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) May 25, 2014

Ash even put out her own cardboard cutout in Buffalo last year.

Penny Oleksiak

Canada’s most decorated Olympian, Penny Oleksiak has always been known to be around at Toronto sporting events, whether it be for the Jays, Leafs or Raptors.

Hot off her Rio 2016 performance, Oleksiak tossed out the opening pitch and brought her Olympic medals along with her.

4-time Olympic medalist in Rio, @SwimmingCanada's @OleksiakPenny threw out a great ceremonial first pitch today! pic.twitter.com/8bdICIG0eL — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 9, 2016

Connor McDavid

The NHL’s reigning MVP might play in Edmonton, but Connor McDavid has made several appearances at Blue Jays and Raptors games over the years.

Growing up in nearby Newmarket and playing baseball as well as hockey growing up, McDavid appeared with the Jays to promote the World Cup of Hockey back in 2016.

Throwing out the first pitch is @cmcdavid97! He'll be repping team North America at the upcoming World Cup of Hockey pic.twitter.com/rIJrzfoiBj — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 10, 2016

Brendan Gallagher

A star for the Montreal Canadiens, Brendan Gallagher came to a Jays game earlier this summer with New Jersey Devils defenceman Ty Smith.

Gallagher has been known to wear a Jays cap regularly in post-game interviews, and even shared a number of TikToks about his most recent game experience this summer.

The Weeknd

The star of Super Bowl LV’s halftime show, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) has been one of Canada’s best-known musical exports over the past decade.

During his performance, the Jays even shared a retro photo of a young Tesfaye repping a Jays shirt while growing up in the 1990s.

Kate Upton (sort of)

Kate Upton’s married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, so it’s hard to hazard it’s likely that the Blue Jays are actually her favourite team.

But she did sport a Jays hat back in 2014, as she’s friends with former Jays minor leaguer Frank Viola.

Happy 22nd Bday to the most selfless & caring friend any could have! I <3 U @KateUpton – Lucky to have u in my life! pic.twitter.com/JiuwRPpSgI — Frank Viola III (@FrankViola3) June 10, 2014

Brad Gushue

The 2006 Olympic gold medallist and three-time Brier winning curler, Newfoundland-based Brad Gushue came by with his daughter Hayley for a game back in 2019.

Gushue’s team has been known to show up to Rogers Centre during their appearances at various bonspiels throughout the GTA.