Calling all film lovers: There’s a free screening of 2021 movie The Tragedy of Macbeth in Toronto this weekend, and you don’t want to miss it.

Starring Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington, the film is an adaptation of the eponymous tragedy written by 16th Century playwright and literature nerd William Shakespeare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A24 (@a24)

The film premiered at the New York Film Festival in September, and is officially set to release for the public in the US on December 25. However, you can catch its big global exclusive screening in Toronto — and before the rest of Canada — at the Scotiabank Threatre on Sunday, December 5.

Tickets are available on a first-come first-serve basis at the Scotiabank Theatre on the day of the screening, so make sure you set a reminder and get there early. It’s only happening for one day and it starts at 4 pm.

Check out the trailer here:

Free screening: The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

When: Sunday, December 5 at 4 pm

Where: Scotiabank Theatre, 259 Richmond Street West