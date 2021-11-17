Pixar released a new trailer for its animated film set in Toronto

Toronto streets are easy to recognize in many films and movies, often doubling as New York, but a new Pixar film is actually set in Toronto, and the trailer just dropped.

Turning Red is the latest Pixar film to be released in March 2022. The movie is directed by Toronto’s own Domee Shi, who won an Academy Award for Best Short Film in 2019.

It’s gonna be Mei! 🐼 Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s #TurningRed, coming March 2022. pic.twitter.com/QvjJFWGz8w — Pixar (@Pixar) November 17, 2021

Turning Red follows Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl who suddenly turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited, which seems to be all the time.

Set in Toronto in the early 2000s, the movie follows Mei Lee and her friends as she tries to navigate her teen years while frequently turning into a red panda.

Torontonians will get to see neighbourhoods and tourist traps in Pixar animation. Even the TTC gets animated in this Disney and Pixar animation.

There are even Canadian product placements, like Tim Hortons, in one scene.

I never thought I would see Tim Horton’s product placement in a Pixar movie. That’s hilarious. #TurningRed pic.twitter.com/YmMOgfvzQZ — Stefan Ellison (@MisterCoat) November 17, 2021

The full trailer also reveals Pixar’s first boy band, 4*Town, featuring three brand new songs by Billie Eilish and Finneas.

Meet Pixar’s first-ever boy band in Turning Red… #4Town, with three all-new songs written by Billie Eilish & FINNEAS. The five harmonious voices of #4Town are: Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and FINNEAS. pic.twitter.com/7HBaTl2GjO — Pixar (@Pixar) November 17, 2021

Torontonians can look forward to seeing Turning Red in theatres beginning March 11, 2022.