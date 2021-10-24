From the Beatles to Bach: experience candlelit concerts in Toronto this fall

You can experience live classical music in a historic candlelit venue this fall.

A unique musical and sensory experience, Candlelight Concerts allow you to enjoy the most famous pieces of classical music while surrounded by the warm glow of candlelight.

The concerts take place at more than 1,000 breathtaking venues in over 85 cities worldwide.

Toronto will host seven Candlelight Concerts over the coming months. Six are set for the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto, and one will be held at The Concert Hall.

From film scores to Vivaldi, the Beatles to Beethoven, there’s a Candlelight Concert for everyone. There’s a haunted Halloween event and a festive holiday special.

The lone event at The Concert Hall will feature a performance by recording artist Maeta and covers of popular R&B songs on strings.

Running until December, Candlelight Concerts are the perfect opportunity to experience something new this fall.

When: Select dates until December 22

Where: Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto, 115 Simpson Avenue |The Concert Hall, 888 Yonge Street

Tickets: Available online from $30