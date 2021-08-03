Chick-fil-A to open its third Canadian location this week

Chick-fil-A has announced it will be opening its third Canadian location in Ontario’s Kitchener-Waterloo region this weekend.

The new location will open at 200-225 Fairway Road South and officially welcome guests on August 7.

The restaurant will employ about 100 full-time and part-time team members. It will be open for drive-thru, and carryout service from 10 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing in Canada by opening restaurants in Kitchener and Toronto. During these times, we’re grateful for the positive response we continue to receive from our Canadian customers, and we are honoured to serve our new communities great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients,” said Anita Costello, executive vice president of International at Chick-fil-A Inc., back in February.

“Like our first two locations, each restaurant will be locally owned and operated. The success of our business is built on local owner/operators who truly care about their restaurant and the community they serve.”

This location will have its first drive-thru feature for Canadian restaurants and will work differently from the traditional speaker box method. Team members will greet customers in the drive-thru line in person.

They will then take orders on a tablet and head to the next customer to take their order, so on and so forth.

Another team member will come and get the customer to pay for their order which, according to Chick-fil-A, will allow cars to move twice as fast compared to the traditional method.

“To ensure restaurant Team Members working in the drive-thru line are comfortable in any weather, Chick-fil-A partnered with clothing brands that design military-spec cooling vests and moisture-wicking uniforms for the summer and thermal options for the winter,” said the restaurant.

In celebration of the grand opening, the restaurant will donate $25,000 USD to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region, its Shared Table partner, to help in the fight against hunger.