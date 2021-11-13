The Lucky Penny is closing its doors for good next month

After eight years, The Lucky Penny is closing its doors.

The Trinity Bellwoods café-general store broke the news on social media that it would be closing for good at the end of the year, though the exact date has not been determined.

“I loved running The Penny and being part of this community. What was once a derelict corner became a special and safe place in our neighbourhood,” owner Debbie Rix said.

Rix recounted watching the neighbourhood kids grow up before her eyes, the loyalty and gratitude of regular customers, and the success she saw in her employees.

She recalled how, along with Dowling House, House of Compassion, and the Encampment Support Network, The Penny ensured that all leftover bread and pastries didn’t go to waste.

“I will miss the dogs pulling on their leashes as they walk by, hoping for a treat. I will miss putting out the patio chairs on a bright summer day,” Rix said.

“I will miss adding an extra scoop to someone’s ice cream, just because.”

Rix did not specify why The Lucky Penny was closing, but revealed that a new coffee shop would be opening in its place come February.

“I will miss all of you,” she said. “Thank you for eight wonderful years.”



