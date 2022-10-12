A Look Inside: Canada's first real estate concept store (PHOTOS)

Canada’s first real estate concept store has opened in Toronto’s Summerhill neighbourhood.

Located at the corner of Yonge Street and MacPherson Avenue, The Lobby by Heaps Estrin combines a retail store, concierge service, art gallery, event space, and real estate office.

“Our foundational business is real estate, but The Lobby is the physical manifestation of all the things that we do outside of that,” Cailey Heaps of The Heaps Estrin Team told Daily Hive. “It’s all of our passions — culture, community, and concierge — coming together.”

The concierge service connects homeowners with everything from contractors, interior designers, and architects to personal shoppers, closet organizers, and the top restaurants.

There’s no fee, and you don’t have to be a Heaps Estrin client to utilize the service.

“It’s about accessing our Rolodexes, creating those connections, and making things easier for other people,” Heaps said. “The response has been really positive so far.”

Under the guise of curator Alison Booth, the retail portion of The Lobby — dubbed the Heaps Estrin Edit — consists of a stunning selection of clothing, accessories, housewares, and furniture from local creators.

The inaugural artist in residence is Johanna Reynolds, while TYPE Books fills the role of publishing partner.

You’ll find bright woven bags from A-Line Wayuu Love, Aegean-inspired dishes by Mati Ceramics, and P.F. Candle Co.’s room and linen spray in three earthy scents, to name a few.

The Lobby’s front windows will have a new look and feel every month, but for the opening, Booth chose to highlight female-owned brands: T. Line’s crisp cotton shirts float above a selection of Montana Labelle vases and a Mary Ratcliffe dining table.

“I’m so impressed by the female talent in our city,” says Heaps.

For events, the main floor offers a festive atmosphere that’s perfect for parties, book or brand launches, and speaker series. The serene upper level is more intimate, providing a backdrop to book clubs, interviews, and small gatherings.

There’s also a larger boardroom where local businesses can host meetings, a patio for summer soirees, and a full kitchen.

While there’s so much more to The Lobby than real estate, an agent is always available on-site. No one will pressure you into a deal, though. As Heaps notes, “We’re advisors, not salespeople.”

“Coming out of the pandemic, I wanted to create a space where we can come together and be collaborative,” Heaps said.

“A space where we can engage with our clients between the transactions, where small retailers and local artists are highlighted. A community hub for anything and everything. And that is The Lobby.”