A Look Inside: $3.5M Ontario mansion featured in "The Queen's Gambit" (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Oct 6 2022, 9:05 pm
93 Salisbury Avenue/Realtor.ca

A recently listed Ontario mansion is fit for a grandmaster.

Up for sale for $3,500,000, the Chamberlain House in Cambridge was featured in the Golden Globe-winning Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit.

“The breathtaking front entry of this home played its part in an elegantly magical night scene featuring a renown Hollywood star-actress attending a house party,” the listing for 93 Salisbury Avenue reads.

A “magnificent architectural icon,” the Chamberlain House is situated in the sought-after neighbourhood of Dickson Hill, dotted with Edwardian lamp posts, stately homes, and picturesque Victoria Park.

Built circa 1916, the commanding Tudor-Revival home greets you with a grand Porte-Cochere, and a sweeping grand staircase ushers you inside with its timeless elegance. Ornate wallpaper, 10-foot ceilings, and crown mouldings abound.

The main floor living room overlooks the front garden through a beautiful bay window, while the adjacent family room features a fireplace — one of four throughout the home — and walks out to a covered verandah. A serene library can be found on the second floor.

Stainless steel appliances and marble countertops are featured in the kitchen, which is split into a servery. There’s a formal dining room as well as a breakfast area.

The home has seven bedrooms — one of which is located in a separate wing that can only be accessed via a staircase in the servery — and six bathrooms.

A workshop, gym, cold room, and rec room can be found in the basement. Beneath the shade of mature trees, the sprawling backyard features manicured gardens, stone pathways, a pool, and a shed that resembles a small cottage.

Check out the full listing (and count the number of chessboards) here.

