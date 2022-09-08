5 of the best sports bars to watch a game in Toronto

There’s nothing better than watching your favourite team do what they do best, but scoring tickets to a game can be an expensive and somewhat tedious task. Thankfully, fans can always count on a trusty sports bar for an atmosphere and plenty of beers.

Toronto has a bunch of sports bars scattered across the city where fans can unite to cheer on their teams.

Pair that with a cold brew and something to munch on, and you have yourself the perfect game night.

Here are five of the best sports bars in Toronto to watch a game.

Catch all the UFC matches and US college basketball games at Toby’s. They have a grand selection of sports subscriptions for any sports fan and a wide range of draft beers!

Address: 411 College Street

Phone: 416-868-6297

The Dock Ellis offers a great sports environment, whether you’re there for a drink to watch a game or to play a round of billiards during halftime. Grab some drinks and some grub while you cheer on your favourite team.

Address: 1280 Dundas Street West

Phone: 416-792-8472

Whether you want to sit on their outdoor patio or watch the game from inside, fans can catch all the action and cheer on their favourite team from wherever they’re seated.

Address: 484 A Front Street East

Phone: 647-352-7837

This sports restaurant plays all your favourite games on huge TVs and serves pub favourites, whether it be World Cup qualifiers, NFL matches or a few baseball games.

Address: 1980 St. Clair Avenue West, 249 Queens Quay West, and 3200 Dufferin Street, 38 The Esplanade

Phone: 416-766-8999 (1980 St Clair Avenue West), 416-915 7478 (249 Queens Quay West), 416-787-7924 (3200 Dufferin), 416-901-4329 (38 The Esplanade)

This is the go-to spot for all sports games! Hoops, soccer, baseball, football, you name it. Call ahead to make sure you can get a reservation.

Address: 456 Yonge Street and 125 Bremner Boulevard

Phone: 647-343-0783

