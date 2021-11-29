New Toronto late-night spot replaces controversial King Street club Goldie

A new restaurant and lounge spot has opened on Toronto’s King Street West, replacing a former controversial late-night hub in the city.

The team behind Toronto’s Lobby welcomes guests to The Hartly, which has opened its doors at 619 King Street West.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARTLY (@thehartly)

For those familiar with the area, this is the same spot where Goldie nightclub used to be.

The late-night spot faced controversy this past summer for hosting a party during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Hartly brings a sophisticated food and cocktail menu, serving eccentric drinks and Latin-Asian-inspired eats developed by executive chef Daniel Ken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARTLY (@thehartly)

You might also like: Goldie nightclub's liquor licence suspended after allegedly hosting 150-person party

Shay Mitchell shows off massive noodles from this Toronto restaurant

Toronto among top three cities for brunch across all of Canada

The Hartly is open from Monday to Saturday, 6 pm to late. Reservations can be made online through Open Table.

The Hartly

Address: 619 King Street West