FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

New Toronto late-night spot replaces controversial King Street club Goldie

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Nov 29 2021, 4:52 pm
New Toronto late-night spot replaces controversial King Street club Goldie
@thehartly/Instagram

A new restaurant and lounge spot has opened on Toronto’s King Street West, replacing a former controversial late-night hub in the city.

The team behind Toronto’s Lobby welcomes guests to The Hartly, which has opened its doors at 619 King Street West.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HARTLY (@thehartly)

For those familiar with the area, this is the same spot where Goldie nightclub used to be.

The late-night spot faced controversy this past summer for hosting a party during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Hartly brings a sophisticated food and cocktail menu, serving eccentric drinks and Latin-Asian-inspired eats developed by executive chef Daniel Ken.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HARTLY (@thehartly)

The Hartly is open from Monday to Saturday, 6 pm to late. Reservations can be made online through Open Table.

The Hartly

Address: 619 King Street West

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT