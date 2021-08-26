This is Toronto's smallest bakery and it's all made of clay

A little creativity goes a long way, and for this young Toronto artist, it went all the way on display at Le Dolci Bakery.

A miniature bakery made out of clay will be on display at Toronto’s Le Dolci Bakery next month, thanks to the creativity and love of baked goods from 10-year-old Olive Choisy.

Choisy’s love for polymer clay flourished during the pandemic. When coming up with what to create next, she decided to combine the two things she loves most: baked treats and art.

Given that Le Dolci is one of her favourite bakeries, she created replicas of their desserts, from cakes to cookies and mini drinks.

The pieces were so cute that Choisy’s mom took a picture and uploaded it onto her social media account before it was noticed by Toronto art dealer, Emily McInnes of Eye Buy Art.

“When my mom put my clay miniatures on her Instagram, I never thought it would end up like this. It’s so exciting!” said Choisy.

McInnes connected Choisy and Le Dolci Bakery’s culinary classroom owner, Lisa Sanguedolce, to create a mini bakery art show.

The mini bakery will be displayed starting Labour Day weekend until the end of September at the bakery’s 12 Sousa Mendes Street location in Toronto’s Junction area.