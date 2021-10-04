A new fall market is coming to the Distillery District this month

A new outdoor fall market is coming to the Distillery District this month.

Featuring an array of seasonal treats, local products, and fall flowers, the Distillery Fall Market will take over the historic neighbourhood on two weekends in October.

Pop-up vendors include Tartistry, Sweetie Pie, and Sweet Escape, a delectable trio offering pumpkin tarts, seasonal pies, and mouthwatering shortbread.

Sniffany & Co will have some seasonal treats for your furry friends. The Sunflower Farm has pumpkins, gourds, autumnal wreaths, and floral bouquets.

A festive display of pumpkins, haybales, and fall leaves provides the perfect backdrop for your fall photos.

According to the Distillery District, the majority of the products found at the Fall Market have been produced within 100 miles of the City of Toronto.

As a chill creeps into the air and leaves start to change, the Distillery Fall Market is the perfect opportunity to get in the spirit of the season while supporting local.

The Distillery Fall Market

When: 10 am to 3 pm on October 9, 10, 23, and 24

Where: The Distillery Historic District, 9 Trinity Street