Daniel Chai
Mar 9 2023, 4:01 pm
Just Like Heaven: Gothic rock gods The Cure are coming to Toronto
The Cure (Live Nation/Submitted)
Budweiser Stage will feel “Just Like Heaven” when one of the seminal bands of the ’80s and ’90s comes to town.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Cure are bringing the Songs of a Lost World Tour to Toronto on Wednesday, June 14.

Fans can pick up tickets to see the legendary English rockers when they go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 am. The North American leg of the tour will also stop in Vancouver and Montreal.

 

The Cure was formed in Crawley, a large town in Sussex, England, and played its first show in 1978. The two-time Brit Award winners and two-time Grammy nominees have since performed nearly 1,800 concerts around the globe.

The Gothic Rock forefathers have released 13 studio albums and sold over 30 million copies worldwide. Instantly memorable songs by The Cure include “Friday I’m In Love,” “In Between Days,” and “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Scottish indie-rockers The Twilight Sad will be opening all shows on the Songs of a Lost World Tour.

The Cure

When: June 14, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard W, Toronto
Tickets: Tickets start at $25. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 am

