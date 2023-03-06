Tedeschi Trucks Band are bringing their summer 2023 tour to Toronto

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Grammy Award-winning rock group Tedeschi Trucks Band are set to embark on an epic North American Tour this summer — and they’re coming to Toronto for one night only.

The tour will visit 20 cities in total, kicking off with gigs in Jacksonville and Atlanta before making their only stop in Canada to play Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 13.

The tour will see one support act per show, allowing Tedeschi Trucks Band to play a longer set for fans. Ziggy Marley, legendary musician, and producer, will support at the Toronto date. Tickets are on sale now.

Led by husband-and-wife duo Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, the 12–piece ensemble is known worldwide for their world-class musicianship and unique sound, which seamlessly blends distinctive genres of American music.

The tour announcement comes following the release of their fifth album, I Am The Moon, in September 2022. The record is one of their most ambitious projects yet and features songs inspired by an ancient Persian tale of star-crossed lovers, including the uplifting and poignant single “Soul Sweet Song.”

Due to their large catalogue that spans rock, blues, jazz, and even country, no Tedeschi Trucks Band setlist is ever the same — so don’t miss out on what they have in store this time.

When: July 13, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto

Price: Starting at $59 — Available here