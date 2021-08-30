Toronto hair salon announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy

An east-end Toronto hair salon has announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for its clients.

The Cellar Salon, located at 599 Parliament Street, revealed the measure in a notice on its website. The policy is set to take effect on October 20.

“With the rise in numbers of COVID-19 transmissions and the new variants, we as a personal care business are obligated to make sure we keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible,” the salon’s statement reads.

“With many of our clients immune compromised, elderly, and anxious, we always want you to feel like you can trust our space, so we have decided to mandate vaccines at our salon.”

The Cellar Salon noted that those with a medical exemption, children under the age of 12, and people who can’t be vaccinated for religious reasons will be exempt from the policy.

Unvaccinated clients will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their appointment.

The salon said it’s not expecting clients to “hand over their medical history” and that it will operate the policy on the “honour system” until vaccine passports are created.

“We trust everyone will do the right thing and would not risk the health of others,” the Cellar Salon said.

The Cellar Salon said the policy has led to “attacks” on social media, but, regardless of the backlash, the “safety of others is more important.”

“I think we have all seen enough lockdowns, deaths, overworked healthcare workers, and severe mental health disorders due to COVID-19 and all of its variants,” they said.

“I hope you all respect our decision as a small business who are trying to do our very best for you as a client, our staff, and the community.”