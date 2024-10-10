Toronto Blue Jays fans didn’t need another reason to love Teoscar Hernandez, but they got one this morning.

Hernandez, who was a part of the Blue Jays for parts of six seasons, was doing a media avail with the LA Dodgers when he spotted an old face. That old face was Hazel Mae, who happened to be one of several reporters in attendance. As soon as she began asking a question, Hernandez couldn’t seem to help but smile.

Teoscar Hernandez's reaction when he saw that @thehazelmae was going to ask him a question. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Ep7NvLr8TG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 10, 2024

Many still view the Blue Jays trading Hernandez as the biggest reason why they’ve experienced such a dramatic downfall. The 31-year-old was one of the team’s best hitters, and even appeared in the 2021 All-Star Game. Management chose to trade him after the 2022 season in exchange for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko.

Hernandez has had plenty of success since the deal, smacking 26 home runs and 93 RBIs last season with the Seattle Mariners. He was even better this year with the Dodgers, a season in which he appeared in his second career All-Star Game. In 154 games, he hit .272 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs.

Seeing Hernandez excel with the Dodgers in the playoffs while the Blue Jays missed by a longshot has fans north of the border feeling quite frustrated. Seeing this interaction today brought those feelings out once again.

Trading this man is the single worst thing this front office has done. — VOJay (@VOJay33) October 10, 2024

FIRE ROSS ATKINS — Kingstappen (@K1ngstappen33) October 10, 2024

Man, I miss this guy. Ripped the heart out of the team — Bruce (@BrucewMitchell) October 10, 2024

Guy should have been a lifetime Jay, fire the entire front office — matt (@hairycotter) October 10, 2024

Teo’s a sweetheart. I miss him. — Kirstie (@kreyzytalk) October 10, 2024

In large part due to Hernandez, many Blue Jays fans have jumped on the Dodgers bandwagon in hopes of seeing them win a World Series. The fact that they were able to add another fan favourite, Kevin Kiermaier, at the trade deadline doesn’t hurt, either.