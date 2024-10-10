Juan Soto shuts down rumours of Blue Jays mega-offer

After striking out on landing a big splash the past few offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays are hoping this is the year they can lure a big fish to town in free agency.

And through a report this week from NJ.com’s Randy Miller, a friend and former teammate of New York Yankees star Juan Soto became aware of an expected “astronomical offer” from Toronto to snatch him from their divisional rival.

Soto, in his first season as a Yankee, is expected to be the top name heading to free agency this winter.

He had a .288 batting average with 166 hits, 41 homers, 109 RBIs and 128 runs scored in 157 games this season, and has been one of the game’s most dynamic hitters since making his MLB debut in 2018 with Washington.

Last night, following the Yankees’ Game 3 win over the Kansas City Royals in the American League Division series, Miller asked Soto about the story and the supposed offer from the Blue Jays.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Soto replied, per Miller. “They can’t talk to me now. Let’s see what happens in the offseason.”

The Soto-to-Toronto rumours have been heating up for a few months, even if they might still feel like a long shot.

According to a report back in August from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Toronto is expected to be one of the teams in the mix for the Yankees star this winter, should he reach free agency, though they might be a bit lower on the list compared to other suitors.

“I mean, I’m leaning heavily on the teams that were willing to spend for [Shohei] Ohtani, and the Jays are certainly willing to spend. They want to win. They have the wherewithal to do it. So for me, even though they are [fifth on this list], they’re still 25-to-1 odds. I gave odds, and I still have them at 25 to one. They did try for Soto in trade [in 2023]. They were one of those teams that did that as well. So we know they like him. They love the offence… and all that. So Jays are number five.” For now, we might just be best off taking Soto’s advice and waiting to see what happens.