Blue Jays shockingly trade Teoscar Hernández to Mariners

Adam Laskaris
Nov 16 2022, 3:53 pm
The Toronto Blue Jays have sent 30-year-old outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Seattle Mariners.

“BREAKING: All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández has been traded to the Seattle Mariners from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted Wednesday morning.

Hernández batted .267 with 133 hits, 25 homers, 77 RBIs and 71 runs scored in 131 games for the Blue Jays in 2022.

A product of the Dominican Republic, Hernández first came to Toronto in 2017 in exchange for pitcher Francisco Liriano and made his first career All-Star game in 2021.

Across six seasons, Hernandez had a .263 batting average with 584 hits, 129 home runs, 369 RBIs and 337 runs scored in 609 games for Toronto in his career.

As you likely recall, the Mariners beat Toronto 2-0 in this year’s American League Wild Card series.

Some 17 minutes after the trade initially broke, Passan added that the return is for a pair of pitchers: right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and lefty starter Adam Macko, which the Blue Jays later confirmed.

A 29-year-old, Swanson has played four seasons for the Mariners. He has four wins, 12 losses, an ERA of 4.13 and 166 strikeouts. Swanson had a 3-2 record with an ERA of 1.68, 70 strikeouts, and three saves in 57 appearances in 2022.

Macko, a native of Slovakia, actually attended high school in Alberta before he was drafted by Seattle in 2019 in the seventh round of the MLB draft. A 21-year-old, he is currently the eighth-best prospect in the Mariners’ system, according to MLB.com.

