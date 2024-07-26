Move over, Chair Girl, because someone at one Toronto high-rise has apparently been throwing not patio furniture, but human feces onto people below.

A letter apparently distributed to residents of a St. James Town building details how property management became aware of certain individuals “repeatedly interfering with, threatening and/or harassing” members of an electrical contracting team — which has shockingly included “throwing human waste from upper-level balconies at workers below.”

In the missive, shared to Reddit over the weekend, staff express how confused they are by this behaviour, as it “makes no sense why anyone would want to interfere with this work or cause added delays.”

They also say they’ve gone as far as hiring third-party security to protect workers trying to restore power to the building, which was disrupted on Tuesdays, though it is unclear if it was a result of that day’s rain and flooding.

While some in the comments could understand the frustration at not having hydro for multiple days, the consensus seems to be that the ways tenants are choosing to express that frustration are absolutely abhorrent.

“Who throws their own sh**?! Wtf is wrong with people…” one person asked.

One also wondered if it could be related to a mental health issue or considered worthy of a police investigation for assault. “Angry or not, that is not normal behaviour,” they wrote.

More than 163 commenters chimed in, with people calling the incident simply disgusting, childish, terrible and more. One person who claims to live in the tower added, “It’s extremely disappointing to learn my neighbours are behaving this way.”

Amid a few quips about the matter to lighten the tone, one other tenant stood by both the residents of the building and the area, saying that regardless of the act, “there are a lot of incredibly nice and hardworking people that live in this building. Many are students, the elderly, or newly immigrated Canadians trying to start a life here.”