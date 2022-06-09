Check out the world's first wheat dispensary in Toronto and get free cereal (PHOTOS)

FoodFood News

Sheli Jensen/Shutterstock

The world’s first wheat dispensary is now open in Toronto, and although the city is full of dispensaries on every corner, this is a different kind of edible.

The Shreddies Wheat Dispensary is now open at 311A Queen Street West and visitors will have a chance to sample a ton of different wholewheat Shreddies.

toronto shreddies

CNW Group/Post Consumer Brands Canada

“Over the past few years, hundreds of cannabis stores have popped up all over the city. You can pretty much find a dispensary on every street corner,” said Amy Bernstein, Senior Brand Manager, Post Consumer Brands Canada.

“We wanted to introduce Torontonians to a dispensary unlike any other – one that would help fuel their day. That’s why we’re so excited to launch the first-ever wheat dispensary.”

toronto shreddies

CNW Group/Post Consumer Brands Canada

According to Bernstein, there’s no actual cannabis involved, just regular Shreddies.

The pop-up will be open for a limited time only, so make sure to stop by and try a sample.

The Shreddies Wheat Dispensary

When: June 9 to June 12 and June 16 to June 19 from 7:20 am to 6 pm.
Where: 311A Queen Street West

