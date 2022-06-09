Check out the world's first wheat dispensary in Toronto and get free cereal (PHOTOS)

The world’s first wheat dispensary is now open in Toronto, and although the city is full of dispensaries on every corner, this is a different kind of edible.
The Shreddies Wheat Dispensary is now open at 311A Queen Street West and visitors will have a chance to sample a ton of different wholewheat Shreddies.
“Over the past few years, hundreds of cannabis stores have popped up all over the city. You can pretty much find a dispensary on every street corner,” said Amy Bernstein, Senior Brand Manager, Post Consumer Brands Canada.
“We wanted to introduce Torontonians to a dispensary unlike any other – one that would help fuel their day. That’s why we’re so excited to launch the first-ever wheat dispensary.”
According to Bernstein, there’s no actual cannabis involved, just regular Shreddies.
The pop-up will be open for a limited time only, so make sure to stop by and try a sample.
The Shreddies Wheat Dispensary
When: June 9 to June 12 and June 16 to June 19 from 7:20 am to 6 pm.
Where: 311A Queen Street West